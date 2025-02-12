Major Ricciardo F1 flaw revealed as return rumours swirl

A major flaw of Daniel Ricciardo's has emerged following recent speculation that a return to Formula 1 could be on the cards.

In 2026, F1 will undergo a regulation overhaul set to revolutionise the sport, with the FIA's new guidelines designed to enhance competitiveness, safety, and sustainability.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo problem emerges as team announce major change

READ MORE: Ricciardo statement issued as A-list celebrity makes huge F1 decision

The last time new regulations were implemented into the sport was in 2022, when the ground effect era was reintroduced which impacted the aerodynamics and design of the competitive machinery.

After this change, a number of skilled drivers failed to adapt which saw a dip in performance for many experienced racers, such as Lewis Hamilton.

In a recent interview with Auto Motor und Sport, former F1 star and Red Bull's first sponsored driver Gerhard Berger discussed the changes, labelling Ricciardo as one of the unfortunate few who struggled to make a comeback in the new era.

Click here to buy the unofficial Danny Ric vintage style racing graphic tee.

F1 fans are eager for Daniel Ricciardo to return to the grid with Cadillac in 2026

Daniel Ricciardo's career struggled after leaving Red Bull at the end of the 2018 F1 season

READ MORE: Hamilton brought down to earth at Ferrari as F1 team principal statement issued

Will Ricciardo ever return to F1?

Discussing the 2025 championship and reflecting on who the frontrunners of the sport are now, Berger said: "The order in the field is pretty clear. At the top, Max is above everyone else.

"Behind him, you have Norris, Leclerc, Russell and Hamilton on the same level. Piastri is already knocking on the door. Sometimes he's there, sometimes not. We still have to give him time this year to be able to make a final assessment of him."

This order could all be about to change however come 2026, as new regulations and new teams fight to get to grips with the changes.

Gerhard Berger was Red Bull's first sponsored F1 driver in 1989

Speaking on the last regulation change, Berger continued: "It seems that some of the older drivers like Ricciardo, Bottas and Magnussen didn't get on so well with these ground effect cars. I don't know if that was down to the cars. Maybe they were just past their prime.

"The cars were pretty evenly balanced and when a young driver comes in with the spirit of a rookie, the older ones have a hard time. Only Alonso is doing well, but those are isolated cases."

Ricciardo's struggles post-2022 led to him eventually being dropped by Red Bull midway through 2024 but despite this, his name is already being linked to the future Cadillac F1 team who are set to join the grid in 2026.

When Mario Andretti claimed that his ideal lineup was one experienced driver and one young American, it was confirmed that all hope is not lost for fans of the Aussie racer.

Whilst his presence is missed on the grid, the prospect of returning to the sport for Ricciardo could be an unattractive one at the moment, especially without knowing whether he would struggle with the 2026 changes just as much as he appeared to in the ground effect era.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

Related