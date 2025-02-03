Hamilton handed shock DEFEAT in Red Bull battle

Lewis Hamilton has been handed a shock defeat after a Red Bull star named the Formula 1 champion as one of the worst dressed on the grid.

Alongside his record-breaking 105 wins and seven world titles, Hamilton has also managed to make a cultural impact outside of F1.

Fashion in particular is an area Hamilton has increasingly renowned in, first collaborating with Tommy Hilfiger in 2018, and has since gone on to design his first collection with Dior.

Hamilton was also named as co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala, alongside the likes of A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams, with this year’s theme titled 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

Lewis Hamilton is known for his paddock style

Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 Monaco GP

Hamilton named worst dressed by Red Bull star

Hamilton does not restrict his fashionable exploits to the world outside of F1, and consistently carries his style and individual flair into the paddock on grand prix weekends.

However, after trialling a variety of different looks over the years, Hamilton being awarded the title of best and worst dressed star in the paddock by Red Bull driver Liam Lawson.

The 22-year-old will step up to the team this season after he replaced Sergio Perez, and was asked a series of quick-fire questions in a recent interview with ESPN.

When asked who the best dressed driver in the paddock was, he stated Hamilton also naming him as the worst dressed as the Red Bull star handed the champion a brutal blow.

The Kiwi was also asked who had the best aura on the grid, where he answered his team-mate Verstappen, a claim that many Hamilton fans would dispute after his debut at Maranello, and in red, with Ferrari.

