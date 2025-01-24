Brundle reveals CRUSHING Ferrari driver snub

Formula 1 legend Martin Brundle has revealed a Ferrari snub after Lewis Hamilton's debut drive for the iconic Italian team.

There has been an incredible amount of hype surrounding Ferrari and the seven-time champion this week, with Hamilton heading to Maranello for the first time.

Hamilton has also driven Ferrari F1 machinery for the first time, too, having taken to the team's private racetrack, Fiorano Circuit, in the Scuderia's 2023 car.

The Brit is set for more testing later this month, with the team having reportedly booked out the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for several days next week.

Lewis Hamilton greeted thousands of adoring fans at Fiorano Circuit

Lewis Hamilton driving the 2023 Ferrari SF-23

Brundle reveals Ferrari snub

Naturally, Hamilton's first week at Ferrari has dominated the news cycle, and as a result, former F1 star turned Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle found himself discussing the move on Sky Sports News.

However, when doing so, the former F1 driver revealed that he was once snubbed by the team after writing a letter to Ferrari during his time as a young driver in Formula 3.

"I read the story from Lewis yesterday about when that garage door opened at Fiorano, the test track, and he went out, and I’ve done that for Sky F1 in Ferraris when we’re making TV pieces and I’ve not raced one," Brundle explained.

"I did write to Ferrari once and ask that they put me in the car and they said no."

Despite the snub from Ferrari, Brundle went on to have a lengthy F1 career, making his debut for Tyrell in 1984.

Brundle would go on to enter 165 grands prix, racing for the likes of McLaren, Williams, Benetton, and Jordan, among others.

Although an F1 victory eluded him, Brundle did secure nine podium finishes during his time in the sport.

Post-retirement, the 65-year-old has gone on to become an F1 legend, with his grid walk becoming a staple of any grand prix weekend.

