F1 legend Martin Brundle issues passionate response over FIA suspension

F1 legend Martin Brundle has defended Derek Warwick in a passionate statement, after the FIA suspended the steward for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Warwick has served as a F1 steward for several years, but the 70-year-old’s recent comments to the media have forced the FIA to suspend him from his duties in Montreal.

Following the axe of Johnny Herbert at the beginning of this year, the FIA have made it clear that stewards are expected to remain impartial and not deliver F1 opinions to the media.

However, Warwick has received support from his former F1 rival and friend Brundle, who attested to the steward’s character and his importance to the sport.

“Derek Warwick is one of the most genuine and passionate people and racers I have ever known,” Brundle wrote on social media.

“He is a salt of the earth genuine guy. He’s done so much for young racers and motorsport in general. Not least as an FIA Steward.

“He has my absolute support and friendship until my last breath.”

Will Warwick return as a FIA steward?

Warwick will be replaced by Enrique Bernoldi in Montreal, but the FIA revealed that the steward had apologised for delivering quotes to the media and admitted it was ill-advised in his role.

However, Warwick has not been axed from his role as a steward entirely, and the FIA confirmed that he will resume his duties next time out at the Austrian GP.

Following the Spanish GP, Warwick provided quotes to a betting company that were sent to some media outlets, concerning Max Verstappen and George Russell’s collision alongside Lewis Hamilton’s career at Ferrari.

"Following recent unauthorised media comments, the FIA has taken the decision to suspend Derek Warwick from his duties as driver steward for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix," an official statement read.

"He will be replaced by Enrique Bernoldi who will be officiating from the Remote Operations Centre in Geneva for the remainder of the event.

"After discussion, Derek acknowledges that his comments were ill-advised in his role as an FIA steward and has apologised. Derek will resume his duties as a steward in the forthcoming Austrian Grand Prix."

Derek Warwick was suspended for the Canadian Grand Prix

