Wolff claims $450 million NOT ENOUGH in stunning F1 verdict

Mercedes Formula 1 CEO and team principal Toto Wolff has made a stunning $450 million claim ahead of the 2025 season.

Heading into the new campaign, big changes are on the horizon for the sport, with major aerodynamic and engine regulation changes set to be introduced in 2026.

Not only that, but the F1 grid is also set to have two new teams next season, including an 11th entry.

Sauber are set to be re-branded as Audi after being taken over by the German brand, and US giant General Motors have reached a provisional agreement to enter the sport under the Cadillac brand.

Audi are set to join the F1 grid in 2026

The Cadillac brand is also set to enter F1 next year

Toto Wolff offers $450 million Cadillac verdict

With Cadillac set to enter the sport as an 11th team, the process that they are going through is very different to the one required by Audi, who have taken over a current team.

We even saw the initial attempts for an American team rejected last year, with Andretti having had their F1 entry plans rejected despite gaining FIA approval.

And, even with this provisional agreement for Cadillac to join the grid, some F1 teams are not totally happy about the situation.

At least that was the impression Mercedes chief Wolff gave off in a recent interview with German outlet Auto Motor und Sport.

Quizzed on the Cadillac entry, Wolff claimed that the reported entry fee required to enter the sport is too low, and that F1 teams will 'lose' as a result.

Toto Wolff believes the F1 entry fee is too low

"We lose in the first place," Wolff asked when quizzed on the F1 money pot being divided 11 ways. "We don't know what Cadillac will invest in Formula 1.

"The compensation payment, which is currently said to be 450 million dollars, is too low. That doesn't compensate for the direct loss of income.

"Only time will tell what the sport will gain from an eleventh participant.

"If that number increases, then everyone wins. But we don't know. No one has spoken to me about what Cadillac is planning exactly."

On the flip side, however, Wolff does admit that if the team do come into the sport and heavily invest, it could be a positive.

"If Cadillac now comes with a works entry and invests a corresponding marketing budget in Formula 1, then that is added value for Formula 1," he added.

