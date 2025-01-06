Red Bull chief backs major signing with STUNNING statement

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has issued a clear declaration regarding the team and one of their major signings.

Many changes are being made among the ranks at Red Bull's Formula 1 outfit following a disappointing 2024 season, where the outfit could only manage a third-place finish in the constructors' standings.

After dominating the sport in both championships during 2022 and 2023, the drop in position can mostly be attributed to the consistently poor performances of Sergio Perez, who finished the season P8 in the drivers' standings.

Star driver Max Verstappen, on the other hand, didn't let the team's performance woes impact his championship chances, with the Dutchman claiming his fourth consecutive title at the Las Vegas GP last season and finishing 285 points ahead of his team-mate in the final drivers' standings.

Sergio Perez provided a disappointing final season with Red Bull

Max Verstappen has admitted he will likely face another championship challenge from McLaren in 2025

Will Jurgen Klopp play a role with Red Bull F1?

Following the dire 2024 season for Christian Horner's outfit, the team opted to drop Perez, instead replacing him for 2025 with junior driver Liam Lawson.

The driver lineup amendment is just one of many changes made across the motorsport giant, with another recent signing shocking many even outside the world of F1.

It was announced that former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had signed with Red Bull as their Global Football Director and following his contract officially starting on January 1, 2025, Marko has now teased how his link with the team could impact their F1 outfit.

Could we see Jurgen Klopp in the Red Bull F1 paddock in 2025?

Whilst Klopp's role will mostly revolve around the six football teams sponsored by the brand, such as Red Bull Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg, the Austrian advisor has admitted he would love to see the 57-year-old play some role in the F1 team.

Speaking to German RTL, Marko said: "I would love it if he [Klopp] would work with the drivers.

"His experience and leadership could be very important.

"I don't know how he will combine everything with all those obligations, but having him in our organisation is a fantastic decision."

