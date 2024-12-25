Norris RETURNS F1 rival’s secret Santa gift

A recent social clip posted on the Formula 1 YouTube channel has showed McLaren star Lando Norris returning the Secret Santa gift he received from one of his sporting rivals.

2024 proved to be a fantastic season for the British star, who, despite missing out on the drivers' championship, can take plenty of positives away from his most successful campaign to date.

Not only did Norris get his first grand prix victory on the board, with several more following swiftly, but his performances also helped McLaren win their first constructors' crown since 1998- a feat to be proud of.

Having had a taste of what it is like to go up against formidable four-time champion Max Verstappen in a title battle, the Brit looks in a fantastic position to mount a serious championship challenge in 2025, providing McLaren once again provide him with a quick car.

Lando Norris helped McLaren win the 2024 constructors' championship

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris could be set for a serious championship fight next season

Lando Norris declines Secret Santa gift

Despite the F1 campaign now being over, the series' official YouTube channel posted a video of drivers opening this year's Secret Santa gifts from their grid rivals, with many taking the opportunity to poke fun at their competitors.

Whilst the McLaren star purchased Zhou Guanyu a customised cushion with an image of his beloved cat on it, George Russell — the driver who purchased Norris' gift — opted for a more comedic route.

When Norris opened the present to find he had been gifted padel lessons, he didn't appear best pleased.

"If it's from Lance or Fernando, I understand because they're better than me at Padel," Norris explained.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are known to be fond players of Padel

"If it's from probably any other driver, yeah [I'd be offended], I'd probably give it straight back to them."

When the 25-year-old was told it was not from Stroll or Alonso, Norris joked: "That's disrespectful."

When told the gift was actually from Mercedes rival Russell, Norris added: "Right...I beat him in padel the other day so,"

"We put it back in here and return to sender.

"If I need them then so does he!"

