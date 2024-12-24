F1 star teases driver replacement in 2025 reveal

Williams Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto has teased his driver replacement Carlos Sainz during the grid’s latest ‘Secret Santa’ video.

The Argentine driver will be replaced by Sainz in 2025, after it was announced Hamilton would be joining Ferrari for next season, leaving Sainz initially without a seat.

Sainz eventually signed with Williams in 2025, which originally meant he would be replacing Logan Sargeant at the team.

However, the American star was axed from the team prematurely after a dramatic crash at the Dutch GP, and replaced by academy driver Colapinto.

Carlos Sainz joins Williams in 2025

Franco Colapinto impressed on his debut with Williams

Will Colapinto return to F1?

Colapinto initially impressed on his F1 debut, and has scored five points in total despite it being a difficult year for Williams on track.

Unfortunately, Colapinto’s season ended less spectacularly where he failed to finish multiple races and caused extensive damage to his Williams car.

Regardless of his performances in 2024, Colapinto would have been forced to move aside for Sainz next season, and the 21-year-old remains without a drive elsewhere on the grid.

However, during the annual F1 ‘Secret Santa’ video, Colapinto decided to tease his replacement ahead of Sainz's arrival at the team.

The Williams star received a plasticine modelling kit, and set to work on his first creation straight away where he confirmed he was designing a car for Sainz for next year.

Colapinto continued to poke fun at Sainz and his Ferrari exit by throwing a red piece of plasticine over the edge of the balcony where the team were filming the unboxing, with Colapinto joking: "He doesn’t need a Ferrari anymore".

