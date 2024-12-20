Horner hints at ANOTHER Red Bull driver transfer

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has suggested that one star is on 'standby' for a promotion during the 2025 season if things do not go to plan.

The team have had a week of driver news, with Liam Lawson being promoted to take Sergio Perez's seat and Isack Hadjar stepping up into his first full-time seat in F1 with Red Bull's sister team Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.

Hadjar finished runner-up in the F2 championship last season, narrowly missing out on the title, and is now set to be given the opportunity to impress in F1 alongside Yuki Tsunoda following Lawson's promotion.

Tsunoda may well be feeling a little aggrieved at missing out on the Red Bull promotion himself, however, having raced for four full seasons with the junior team, while Lawson has only competed in 11 Formula 1 grands prix.

Liam Lawson has been promoted to the Red Bull seat ahead of Yuki Tsunoda

Sergio Perez has been replaced at Red Bull

Will Tsunoda be given a Red Bull chance?

Tsunoda has consistently produced results better than his team-mates at VCARB in the last couple of years, defeating Nyck de Vries, Daniel Ricciardo and Lawson during each of their short spells with the Faenza outfit.

Now, Red Bull boss Horner has revealed why 22-year-old Lawson was picked over Tsunoda, suggesting his style may be more compatible with four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

"He's got that kind of gritty racer mentality," Horner told ESPN. "He did a year in the DTM where he adjusted to driving a Ferrari GT car incredibly quickly alongside Alex Albon and generally had the upper hand.

Yuki Tsunoda has been overlooked for Red Bull promotion

"And again, his racecraft has been really one of his key strengths. So he's not afraid to go wheel-to-wheel and even rub wheels where necessary. So I think he's going to do a great job for us.

"The engineers have enjoyed working with him through the running that he's done this year. He's got a good work ethic as well."

Horner did, however, hint at a potential Tsunoda promotion up to Red Bull if things don't go to plan with Lawson next season.

Historically, Red Bull have never been shy to act swiftly when they feel a driver is underperforming and it looks as though they will take that approach again next season.

"It's great to have Yuki still involved with the Racing Bull scene next year," Horner added.

"And of course, he's on standby should he ever be required."

