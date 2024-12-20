Red Bull team announce driver replacement as 2025 grid COMPLETE

Red Bull's sister team have finally announced their 2025 driver lineup, completing the Formula 1 grid for the hotly-anticipated 2025 season.

Following Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari announced before the start of the 2024 season, F1's driver market has been in overdrive, with a plethora of team switches taking place up and down the grid.

Displaced Ferrari star Carlos Sainz has signed for Williams, experienced racer Nico Hulkenberg has ditched Haas for Sauber, with Esteban Ocon taking his place at Haas, and Liam Lawson has been promoted up to the main Red Bull team following Sergio Perez's decision to take a sabbatical from F1.

In total, 50 per cent of the 20 slots on the grid have seen a change in personnel compared to the beginning of the 2023 season, following the most recent announcement from Red Bull sister team VCARB.

Isack Hadjar has signed as a VCARB driver for 2025

Isack Hadjar narrowly missed out on the F2 championship in 2024

Who will replace Lawson at RB?

Following Lawson's promotion up to partner Max Verstappen, RB have announced that 20-year-old star Isack Hadjar will replace Lawson, partnering Yuki Tsunoda for the 2025 season.

Hadjar recently fell just short of securing the F2 championship title, but has claimed four wins and nine podiums in the feeder series across two seasons.

The Red Bull junior driver will now be given an opportunity to prove his worth in F1, alongside vastly more experienced team-mate Tsunoda, signing initially on a one-year deal.

In an official statement, Hadjar expressed his delight at being given an opportunity on the F1 grid: "I’m very excited to step into my new role at VCARB, this is huge for myself, my family and all the people who have believed in me from the beginning," he said.

"The journey from karting through the ranks in single-seaters, to now being in Formula 1 is the moment I’ve been working towards my whole life, it is the dream.

"I feel like I’m stepping into a whole new universe, driving a much faster car and racing with the best drivers in the world. It’ll be a huge learning curve, but I’m ready to work hard and do the best I can for the team.

"I look forward to working with and learning from Yuki, I’ve always looked up to him, he went through the Red Bull Junior Program, like myself, and we’ve shared a similar path to F1. He’s very experienced and will be good to learn from."

