Verstappen-Newey REUNION tipped amid champion's Red Bull exit claims
An ex-Formula 1 star has backed Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey to reunite at Aston Martin in the future, following rumours of a Red Bull exit for the champion.
Verstappen has recently claimed his fourth world championship, with all his titles having come consecutively in a stunning period of dominance with Red Bull.
However, Verstappen's 2024 title did not come easily, with Red Bull's declining performance allowing Lando Norris into the fight, despite Verstappen winning five of the first seven races of the season.
Eventually, the Red Bull star did wrap up the title with two races to spare, finishing on nine race victories, while Norris could only manage four in a car that appeared to be more dominant for large periods of the season.
Verstappen tipped to make Aston Martin move
The declining performance of Verstappen's RB20, as well as some rather frustrated rants towards both his team and the FIA throughout the season, led to rumours that the 27-year-old may be seeking to leave Red Bull ahead of the 2026 season, when new regulations sweep into the sport.
Design legend Adrian Newey left Red Bull in 2024, and will join up with Aston Martin next season, a team who are seeking to put themselves into world championship contention within the next few years.
Now, former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has suggested that Verstappen may benefit from Newey's arrival at the Silverstone outfit, with current Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso potentially heading towards retirement.
"I think the hard thing there is the point where Fernando will benefit from Adrian Newey’s involvement," Montoya told Instant Casino.
"If everything lines up well, Aston could be winning in ‘27 or ‘28, not before that. But by 2028, Fernando's going to be 47/48. So, who's going to be there? And by then, does Lance still want to race?
"It wouldn't be the most surprising thing in the world if Max Verstappen joined Aston Martin, would it? Honda and Newey; they’d be pretty happy to have Max driving the car."
