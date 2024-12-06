Abu Dhabi driver change announced ahead of F1 race weekend
A driver change for a race during the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend has been announced.
Whilst the Abu Dhabi GP may be the last race of the season, F1 is showing no signs of winding down as the constructors’ battle rages on between McLaren and Ferrari.
Moreover, Max Verstappen and George Russell’s feud has spilled into the Abu Dhabi race weekend, with the Mercedes star hitting back at Verstappen's comments from Qatar.
The Abu Dhabi GP will also see Lewis Hamilton end his career at Mercedes, after six world titles and an incredible legacy with the team.
F1 Academy announce driver change at Abu Dhabi GP
If all of that was not enough, the Abu Dhabi GP will also see the Formula 2 and F1 Academy championship conclude at Yas Marina Circuit.
The latter’s championship appeared to be wrapped up in Qatar, as Abbi Pulling stormed to the title after dominating the 2024 season.
However, following the cancellation of the second race at Lusail, an additional race has been added in Abu Dhabi which means Pulling will have to fight for her championship once again.
In addition to the renewed title fight, a driver change has been announced with Logan Hannah joining as F1 Academy’s Round 7 wild card entry.
Introducing our Round 7 Wild Card: Logan Hannah! 🔥— F1 Academy (@f1academy) December 3, 2024
The 22-year-old Scottish driver, who lived in the UAE for 12 years, returns to race at Yas Marina Circuit under a UAE license, and will take to the circuit in an Away-branded livery and race suit 🇦🇪
From karting in the Sodi… pic.twitter.com/ZUYWKWiE6Z
Each race on the 2024 F1 Academy calendar has featured a wild card entry, which has allowed a young driver to show off their abilities in a unique opportunity.
“The 22-year-old Scottish driver, who lived in the UAE for 12 years, returns to race at Yas Marina Circuit under a UAE license, and will take to the circuit in an Away-branded livery and race suit,” F1 Academy’s statement on X read.
“From karting in the Sodi World Series to making history as the first female driver in the Formula 4 UAE series, Logan is ready to make her mark once again!”
