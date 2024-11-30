F1 News Today: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is set to be replaced following a Red Bull driver swap.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes announce driver change ahead of Qatar Grand Prix
Mercedes have announced a big change for their Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA summon Mercedes over pit-lane procedure
Mercedes have been summoned by Formula 1 bosses, the FIA, at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix regarding a pit-lane procedure.
➡️ READ MORE
Bizarre Verstappen haircut REVEALED after title success
An unusual Max Verstappen-themed F1 haircut has been revealed in the wake of the Red Bull star's latest championship triumph.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton issues major CONCERN ahead of Ferrari switch
Lewis Hamilton has revealed one of his major concerns ahead of his upcoming move to Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Qatar Grand Prix
F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 11 minutes ago
Qatar Grand Prix
FIA issue official statement as drivers’ meeting CANCELLED at Qatar Grand Prix
- 41 minutes ago
Alpine News
Alpine announce driver lineup CHANGE for 2025
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes
Mercedes make LATE Hamilton change in official FIA announcement at Qatar Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Qatar Grand Prix Sprint
F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 2 hours ago
F1 Today
F1 News Today: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec