F1 News Today: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is set to be replaced following a Red Bull driver swap.

Mercedes announce driver change ahead of Qatar Grand Prix

Mercedes have announced a big change for their Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

FIA summon Mercedes over pit-lane procedure

Mercedes have been summoned by Formula 1 bosses, the FIA, at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix regarding a pit-lane procedure.

Bizarre Verstappen haircut REVEALED after title success

An unusual Max Verstappen-themed F1 haircut has been revealed in the wake of the Red Bull star's latest championship triumph.

Hamilton issues major CONCERN ahead of Ferrari switch

Lewis Hamilton has revealed one of his major concerns ahead of his upcoming move to Ferrari.

