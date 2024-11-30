F1 News Today: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix

close global

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is set to be replaced following a Red Bull driver swap.

Mercedes announce driver change ahead of Qatar Grand Prix

Mercedes have announced a big change for their Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

FIA summon Mercedes over pit-lane procedure

Mercedes have been summoned by Formula 1 bosses, the FIA, at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix regarding a pit-lane procedure.

Bizarre Verstappen haircut REVEALED after title success

An unusual Max Verstappen-themed F1 haircut has been revealed in the wake of the Red Bull star's latest championship triumph.

Hamilton issues major CONCERN ahead of Ferrari switch

Lewis Hamilton has revealed one of his major concerns ahead of his upcoming move to Ferrari.

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez decision as team CONFIRM change ahead of Qatar GP
F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez decision as team CONFIRM change ahead of Qatar GP
  • November 28, 2024 16:03

  • November 28, 2024 16:03
F1 News Today: Hamilton Mercedes release announced as chief holds team-mate crisis talks
F1 News Today: Hamilton Mercedes release announced as chief holds team-mate crisis talks
  • November 27, 2024 16:02

  • November 27, 2024 16:02

Qatar Grand Prix

Qatar Grand Prix
F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
  • 11 minutes ago

  • 11 minutes ago
Qatar Grand Prix

Qatar Grand Prix
FIA issue official statement as drivers' meeting CANCELLED at Qatar Grand Prix
  • 41 minutes ago

  • 41 minutes ago
Alpine News

Alpine announce driver lineup CHANGE for 2025

  • 1 hour ago
Mercedes

Mercedes
Mercedes make LATE Hamilton change in official FIA announcement at Qatar Grand Prix
  • 2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Sprint Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 Today
F1 News Today: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix
  • 3 hours ago

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

