Mercedes announce driver change ahead of Qatar Grand Prix

Mercedes have announced a big change for their Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

The team head into the final two races of the season on a high, having achieved a stunning one-two at the Las Vegas GP last time out.

Hamilton is entering the final two races of his Mercedes career, following a highly successful 12 seasons that have yielded six drivers' championships and eight constructors' titles.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has added the 104th and 105th victories of his career in 2024, but his season has taken a dismal turn for the worse since the latter of those two wins in Belgium, and he will be looking to end his Mercedes partnership on a high.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell want to end the season on a high

Mercedes boast new look for Qatar

Ahead of the weekend at the Lusail International Circuit, Mercedes unveiled a brand new look for their drivers, in a nod to a more successful era in the team's history.

Both Russell and Hamilton will wear all-white race suits throughout the weekend as part of Mercedes' partnership with IWC watches.

The white suits are back 🥶 LH and GR looking fresh in their new @IWC threads 🚀

Russell is also boasting a sleek white helmet in Qatar in what is a new experience for the 26-year-old, racing in white with the Brackley-based outfit, but not for his esteemed team-mate.

Hamilton will have good memories of the white Mercedes race suits, winning championships in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 in white, although he did miss out on the 2016 title to his team-mate Nico Rosberg.

White helmet 🤝 White suit

