Mercedes F1 announce driver return at Chinese Grand Prix

Mercedes' Formula 1 team have announced that one of their drivers will be making their track return at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Whilst it was Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in the limelight during F1’s season opener in Melbourne, Mercedes have placed another of their drivers at the forefront of their preparations for the Chinese GP weekend.

The all-female single seater series, the F1 Academy, will return at the Shanghai International Circuit for their first race weekend of the season as a support series to Formula 1.

Over the three days of competition in China, a practice session, qualifying and two races will feature as all 18 drivers fight to claim the 2025 title.

Mercedes are second in the constructors' standings

Doriane Pin returns for the 2025 F1 Academy season

Who is in contention for the 2025 F1 Academy title?

Abbi Pulling secured the 2024 F1 Academy drivers' championship in dominant fashion last season, where she won nine out of 14 races during the campaign.

The Brit’s nearest championship rival was French racer and Mercedes star Doriane Pin, who achieved three victories and finished runner-up behind Pulling.

As Pulling heads off to GB3 for the 2025 season, Pin will have to fight off the likes of Maya Weug and Chloe Chambers for the chance at the title.

Pin has previously competed in endurance racing as part of the Iron Dames squad and with PREMA in 2023 for the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ahead of her first race in China, Mercedes heralded the start of the 2025 F1 Academy season, and shared a series of pictures of Pin where they announced her return.

“Doriane is BACK! F1 Academy returns to racing this weekend in China and we are hyped,” the team wrote on social media.

Doriane is BACK! 💪 @f1academy returns to racing this weekend in China and we are hyped 🙌 pic.twitter.com/W3AiN43QDT — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 18, 2025

