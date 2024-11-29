Verstappen to be REPLACED in Red Bull driver swap

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is set to be replaced at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix following a Red Bull driver swap.

The Dutchman can finally relax for the final two races of the season, after he claimed his fourth world title at the Las Vegas GP in what has been a difficult year for Red Bull.

Verstappen has managed to extract the maximum from his RB20 in 2024, helping him deliver consistent results despite the threat from McLaren and Lando Norris.

On the other hand, his team-mate Sergio Perez has endured a less spectacular season and has been plagued by performance issues, including a woeful stint in the the past four races where he only claimed eight points.

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth world title in Las Vegas

Sergio Perez has failed to claim a podium since the Chinese GP

Isack Hadjar to drive for Red Bull at Abu Dhabi GP

Perez's recent run of results have once again accelerated rumours that he will be replaced at Red Bull, with drivers in the team's junior ranks eager for a chance at the top team.

RB star Liam Lawson has appeared as the most likely option to line up alongside Verstappen if Perez is sacked, which could see junior driver Isack Hadjar promoted to F1 in Lawson's place.

Hadjar will receive the opportunity to demonstrate his abilities with Red Bull at the final race of the year, where he will replace Verstappen during FP1 at the Abu Dhabi GP.

The driver swap fulfils the mandatory requirement where every team must hand over a car on two separate occasions for a junior driver to partake in a Friday practice session.

Isack Hadjar will drive for Red Bull during FP1 at the Abu Dhabi GP

Hadjar has previously tested for Red Bull at Silverstone this year, where he replaced Perez and finished the session P19.

The Frenchman currently sits second in the Formula 2 drivers’ standings, 4.5 points behind Sauber-bound star and rival Gabriel Bortoleto, and the pair will contest the final round of the championship at Lusail this weekend.

