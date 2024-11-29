F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint qualifying at Lusail International Circuit, including start times and how to watch in your region.

Formula 1 heads to Qatar this weekend for round 23 of the 2024 season and the final sprint race of the year after previous editions in Austria, China, Miami, Austin and Brazil.

Interestingly, all of those but the Brazilian GP sprint were won by Max Verstappen, and the Red Bull star is likely to be in confident mood of making it five out of six having secured his fourth drivers' championship last time out in Las Vegas.

However, before Saturday's sprint, Verstappen and all of the other F1 stars have a crucial qualifying session to tackle just hours after their only practice run, which will determine the starting grid for the 19-lap race.

This condensed schedule comes after F1 opted to tweak the format for this year and shift sprint qualifying to Friday afternoon, replacing a traditional second practice session.

The qualifying format itself remains familiar, featuring the three knockout stages (SQ1, SQ2, and SQ3), albeit with shorter durations compared to a standard Saturday qualifying.

Sprint qualifying whittles down the field over 30 minutes, with SQ1 lasting 12 minutes, SQ2 10 minutes, and SQ3 a brisk 8 minutes.

Now, let's have a look at the sprint qualifying times and how you can catch all the action from Qatar.

Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying - Friday, November 29, 2024

The sprint qualifying session at the Qatar GP kicks off today, Friday, November 29, at 8:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (AST): 8:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (GMT): 5:30pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 6:30pm Friday

United States (EDT): 12:30pm Friday

United States (CDT): 11:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 9:30am Friday

Australia (AEDT): 4:30am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 1:30am Saturday

Australia (ACST): 4:00am Saturday

Mexico (CST): 11:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 2:30am Saturday

Brazil (BRT): 2:30pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 7:30pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 7:30pm Friday

China (CST): 1:30am Saturday

India (IST): 11:00pm Friday

Singapore (SGT): 1:30am Saturday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 8:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 9:30pm Friday

Turkey (EEST): 8:30pm Friday



How to watch Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

