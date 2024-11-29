F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Everything you need to know about the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint qualifying at Lusail International Circuit, including start times and how to watch in your region.
Formula 1 heads to Qatar this weekend for round 23 of the 2024 season and the final sprint race of the year after previous editions in Austria, China, Miami, Austin and Brazil.
Interestingly, all of those but the Brazilian GP sprint were won by Max Verstappen, and the Red Bull star is likely to be in confident mood of making it five out of six having secured his fourth drivers' championship last time out in Las Vegas.
However, before Saturday's sprint, Verstappen and all of the other F1 stars have a crucial qualifying session to tackle just hours after their only practice run, which will determine the starting grid for the 19-lap race.
This condensed schedule comes after F1 opted to tweak the format for this year and shift sprint qualifying to Friday afternoon, replacing a traditional second practice session.
The qualifying format itself remains familiar, featuring the three knockout stages (SQ1, SQ2, and SQ3), albeit with shorter durations compared to a standard Saturday qualifying.
Sprint qualifying whittles down the field over 30 minutes, with SQ1 lasting 12 minutes, SQ2 10 minutes, and SQ3 a brisk 8 minutes.
Now, let's have a look at the sprint qualifying times and how you can catch all the action from Qatar.
Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying - Friday, November 29, 2024
The sprint qualifying session at the Qatar GP kicks off today, Friday, November 29, at 8:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (AST): 8:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (GMT): 5:30pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 6:30pm Friday
United States (EDT): 12:30pm Friday
United States (CDT): 11:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 9:30am Friday
Australia (AEDT): 4:30am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 1:30am Saturday
Australia (ACST): 4:00am Saturday
Mexico (CST): 11:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 2:30am Saturday
Brazil (BRT): 2:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 7:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 7:30pm Friday
China (CST): 1:30am Saturday
India (IST): 11:00pm Friday
Singapore (SGT): 1:30am Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 8:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 9:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST): 8:30pm Friday
How to watch Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
