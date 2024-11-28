Mercedes and Ferrari F1 deals revealed ahead of Hamilton 2025 switch
Mercedes and Ferrari F1 deals revealed ahead of Hamilton 2025 switch
Now could be the last chance for Formula 1 fans to grab a great deal on Lewis Hamilton Mercedes merchandise ahead of his switch to Ferrari in 2025.
The seven-time champion revealed earlier this year that he would be leaving Toto Wolff and the Silver Arrows after 12 seasons having signed a contract with F1 icons Ferrari.
Hamilton and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur already have a strong working relationship with a long and successful history proceeding their reunion next season, and fans should be excited about the potential that awaits.
Mercedes fans, however, will no doubt be devastated at the loss of an F1 legend from their ranks, the 39-year-old's legacy at the team remaining one of the most successful in the history of the sport.
Having secured six of his seven titles at Mercedes, owning Hamilton Mercedes merch is owning a piece of F1 history.
Mercedes and Ferrari Black Friday deals 2024
Hamilton's Ferrari contract isn't the only interesting deal to shakeup F1 in 2024, with his move to the Scuderia meaning current Ferrari star Carlos Sainz had to look elsewhere for a seat to continue racing at the pinnacle of motorsport.
For Mercedes and Ferrari fans alike, the 2024 Black Friday sales present the last opportunity to secure a stunning deal on Hamilton and Sainz merchandise before the team switch takes place in 2025, with deals also including Ferrari merch for Charles Leclerc who will partner Hamilton next year. Click here to shop Ferrari Black Friday deals before the sale ends.
Thanks to the Black Friday sales on the official F1 Store, Mercedes AMG Petronas merchandise is also included in the up to 40 per cent off deal using the code F140OFF.
So, whether you are a Hamilton fan wanting to secure a final steal ahead of the champion's exit or just looking to commemorate his final season in what has been an iconic F1 partnership, click here to shop Black Friday deals on Mercedes merch before the sale ends.
