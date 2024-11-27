Hamilton sends F1 rivals warning after hard hitting assessment

Lewis Hamilton has put F1's freshest talent on red alert heading into the 2025 season.

The seven-time world champion has endured mixed results during his final season with Mercedes, from the highs of Silverstone to the lows of the triple header in Austin, Mexico and Brazil.

However, Hamilton bounced back in Las Vegas where he helped complete a one-two for the team, just behind George Russell who achieved his second victory of the season.

Hamilton could also have been in contention for the victory following the dominant performance of the Mercedes, however a mistake in qualifying forced the champion to start down in P10.

Mercedes celebrated a one-two in Las Vegas

Could Lewis Hamilton have achieved the win in Las Vegas?

Lewis Hamilton imparts key advice to F1 youngsters

The 39-year-old has two races left with Mercedes before he moves to Ferrari next season, with 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli replacing Hamilton at the team.

Antonelli will be one of many youngsters making their F1 debut in 2025, with teams opting for youth over experience next season.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Ollie Bearman and Jack Doohan will follow in the footsteps of impressive youngsters such as Franco Colapinto and Liam Lawson, and will hope to impress on their full-time F1 debuts.

Lewis Hamilton issues advice to young drivers

During a recent interview at the post-race press conference at the Las Vegas GP, Hamilton was asked what advice he had for young drivers at the beginning of their F1 careers, where the champion revealed a heartfelt statement of support.

"That I don't know. Don't do absolutely everything everyone tells you to do," Hamilton said.

"Ask lots of questions. Take your time. Don't let the negativity get to you because, you know, people are so negative nowadays judging you non-stop.

"So stay off social media and keep your family and your closest friends close to you because they are the only ones that are your true friends and they're going to be there for you when they go and get stuff."

