Horner breaks silence over Las Vegas Grand Prix fumble

Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has retracted a bizarre admission that was revealed by the Red Bull camp during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

His team got off to a dreadful start in Vegas before their luck turned, with star driver Max Verstappen's P5 finish still enough to secure his fourth consecutive championship.

Mercedes looked like the team to beat early on in the proceedings at the iconic street track, with the Silver Arrows topping the timesheets for every practice session across the weekend.

This rang true as the chequered flag was waved to conclude the main event as well, with Toto Wolff's team securing a spectacular 1-2 thanks to a victory from George Russell and P2 finish from Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull had reason for celebration not just because of Verstappen's championship victory but also because his underperforming team-mate Sergio Perez finally brought home a point for the team, and even if it was just a single point, they all count as Red Bull chase down an unlikely comeback in the constructors' standings.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell took home a Mercedes 1-2 in Vegas

Red Bull had cause for celebration after Max Verstappen's P5 finish secured his fourth F1 title

Prior to the team's semi-success in Vegas, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko had confirmed to the media that they hadn't brought the correct rear wing to the race with them and that it would not be possible to ship the suitable one to Nevada in time for the grand prix.

Shutting down speculation over Red Bull's rookie mistake, Horner confirmed to Sky F1 that they hadn't simply 'forgotten' the wing as Marko had implied.

"Well you know it can happen but no, we did not forget a rear wing" he declared.

Sky pundit Simon Lazenby then queried: "So what was the issue then with it, was it just a mistranslation from Dr. Marko?"

Horner swiftly responded: "There was no issue with it I don’t quite know where it came from but we don’t have a specifically designed wing for very low downforce which is basically potentially here and Monza.

Christian Horner shut down Helmut Marko's claim that Red Bull 'forgot' to pack the Vegas rear wing

"I mean the money that is involved in creating that, within the cost cap you’ve got to pick and choose where you’re going to spend it.

"The wing that we have you end up trimming the wings to achieve a top speed and that’s what many, many of the teams have done."

