Ted's Notebook: When will the hit Sky F1 show be on next?
Ted's Notebook: When will the hit Sky F1 show be on next?
Legendary Sky F1 pundit Ted Kravitz's Notebook show has become a must-watch for Formula 1 fans during a race weekend, but with the unusual viewing times of some of the races around the world, it can be difficult to stay on top of Ted's timings.
Here is everything you need to know about Ted's Notebook during the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in Las Vegas GP NIGHTMARE as FIA announce major penalty
READ MORE: Red Bull announce 2025 signing on MULTI-YEAR contract
F1 heads to Vegas this weekend for the second running of the modern iteration of the F1 race around the city, where Max Verstappen will be looking to wrap up the world championship, following a hotly-contested battle with British star Lando Norris over the last few months.
In what has been a thrilling title battle this year, Kravitz's show has been a permanent fixture alongside each grand prix weekend to cover the dramatic fallout of the exciting races.
The popular Sky Sports show, hosted by the pit-lane reporter, has featured in the F1 schedule for well over a decade.
What started as a written piece on the ITV Sport website evolved into a series of features and short videos on the BBC before it became as popular as it is today.
However, the show truly found its stride upon Kravitz's move to Sky Sports in 2012, his notebook transformed into a 30-minute live format which quickly became a fan favourite.
READ MORE: Ferrari team-mates COLLIDE at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Ted's Notebook dates, times and how to watch
With an unusual Friday night qualifying in Vegas (local time), F1 fans in the UK will need to get up very early to catch the action, with the all-important qualifying session taking place at 6am UK time on Saturday.
This means that Ted's Quali Notebook is scheduled at 8am UK time on Saturday morning, allowing fans to catch up on the day's action, should their alarm clocks fail for the live on-track drama.
Similarly, the race in Vegas takes place on Saturday night (Sunday morning UK time) which means that Ted's Notebook on Sunday will be on at 9am Sunday morning for UK fans.
You can usually watch the show on the Sky Sports F1 channel and YouTube after each qualifying, sprint, and race session, but don't forget to check before tuning in, as occasionally it might get cancelled.
F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.
READ MORE: FIA announce major PENALTY for F1 star at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff makes stunning Mercedes CHAMPIONS claim
- 4 minutes ago
Ted's Notebook: When will the hit Sky F1 show be on next?
- 46 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 1 hour ago
Major Red Bull ERROR to blame for Las Vegas Grand Prix disaster
- 2 hours ago
F1 star 'deserves' Red Bull seat as BRUTAL statement made
- 3 hours ago
Andretti F1 entry given SHOCK update as new team prospect ignites
- Today 17:56
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec