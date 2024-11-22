Legendary Sky F1 pundit Ted Kravitz's Notebook show has become a must-watch for Formula 1 fans during a race weekend, but with the unusual viewing times of some of the races around the world, it can be difficult to stay on top of Ted's timings.

Here is everything you need to know about Ted's Notebook during the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 heads to Vegas this weekend for the second running of the modern iteration of the F1 race around the city, where Max Verstappen will be looking to wrap up the world championship, following a hotly-contested battle with British star Lando Norris over the last few months.

In what has been a thrilling title battle this year, Kravitz's show has been a permanent fixture alongside each grand prix weekend to cover the dramatic fallout of the exciting races.

The popular Sky Sports show, hosted by the pit-lane reporter, has featured in the F1 schedule for well over a decade.

What started as a written piece on the ITV Sport website evolved into a series of features and short videos on the BBC before it became as popular as it is today.

However, the show truly found its stride upon Kravitz's move to Sky Sports in 2012, his notebook transformed into a 30-minute live format which quickly became a fan favourite.

Ted's Notebook dates, times and how to watch

With an unusual Friday night qualifying in Vegas (local time), F1 fans in the UK will need to get up very early to catch the action, with the all-important qualifying session taking place at 6am UK time on Saturday.

This means that Ted's Quali Notebook is scheduled at 8am UK time on Saturday morning, allowing fans to catch up on the day's action, should their alarm clocks fail for the live on-track drama.

Similarly, the race in Vegas takes place on Saturday night (Sunday morning UK time) which means that Ted's Notebook on Sunday will be on at 9am Sunday morning for UK fans.

You can usually watch the show on the Sky Sports F1 channel and YouTube after each qualifying, sprint, and race session, but don't forget to check before tuning in, as occasionally it might get cancelled.

