F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: The music artists set to star at STUNNING event

Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas this weekend, with the street circuit set to play host to Round 22 of what has been a thrilling 2024 season.

Following his stunning victory in Brazil last time out, Max Verstappen has the opportunity to clinch a fourth consecutive world drivers' championship on Sunday, whilst the fierce battle for the constructors' title will resume once again.

McLaren have advantage over Ferrari and Red Bull going into Sunday's showpiece, but with just 49 points separating the trio going into the final three grands prix of the year, there is plenty at stake for all involved.

Following the success of last year's inaugural event, organisers once again hope to put on a show for the hundreds of thousands in attendance, and for the millions watching around the world.

As well as a unique free two-day experience featuring live entertainment and appearances from F1 and F1 Academy team members, some of the world's biggest music stars will be performing on the Las Vegas Sphere stage over the weekend.

With so much to keep an eye on both on and off the track, the second edition of the Las Vegas GP promises to deliver a spectacle to remember.

The Las Vegas Sphere will play host to a wide range of entertainment this weekend

Max Verstappen could be crowned champion if results go his way

What is the Las Vegas Sphere Stage?

The Sphere is an immersive, multi-purpose venue that holds an 18,600-seat auditorium and features prominently on the Las Vegas skyline.

The Sphere was designed by a company called Populous - a global design firm specialising in stadiums and large-scale events and officially opened in September 2023, then named MSG Sphere, after five years of construction work.

Whilst no artists will be performing inside the Sphere at this weekend's race, they will be performing outside on the T-Mobile at Sphere Stage.

From turns five to eight at the street circuit is situated the T-Mobile at Sphere Grandstands, and from these seats, the stage - where some huge artists will perform right across the weekend - can be seen, with the Sphere itself acting as a stunning backdrop.

Tickets to the T-Mobile grandstands were sold as a three-day package, including assigned seats, complimentary food, water and soft drinks, as well as access to the live entertainment on display on the Sphere Stage.

Who is performing at the Las Vegas GP?

Speaking ahead of this year's event, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Renee Wilm, claimed they were putting on an all-star lineup this year.

“Las Vegas is the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, so we knew we needed to bring an all-star line-up for this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix,” Wilm said in a statement.

“Fans can expect an extraordinary set of live acts, with performances from major names in entertainment to electrifying sets by beloved DJs and many more.”

Sounds exciting, so who exactly is performing?

The party on the Las Vegas Sphere Stage kicks off on Thursday evening, with Grammy-nominated OneRepublic set to take the crowd by storm.

Having amassed over 5 billion streams on Spotify alone, the American group are sure to be a hit with the crowd, who will hope to hear some music from their new album, as well as some of their biggest hits from previous years.

Moving on to Friday night and it is award-winning DJ and dance music producer Alesso who will have his chance to entertain.

The Swede is set to perform a range of tracks featuring collaborations with the likes of Avicii, Katy Perry, Calvin Harris and Usher.

Finally, rounding off the event on Sunday is rap star Ludacris, who has been entertaining fans with his iconic sounds since first emerging on the scene back in 1998.

With those acts headlining each night, other acts are set to take the stage over the course of the weekend, including Chromeo, DRAMA, Kaleena Zanders, MEUTE, The Beaches, and TOO MANY ZOOZ, among others.

