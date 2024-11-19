F1 champion delivers defiant Verstappen clapback

Controversial F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has delivered a defiant response to comments made by Jos Verstappen.

The Dutchman has criticised the FIA and their stewards for recent decisions, with his son, Max Verstappen, on the receiving end of a series of penalties.

At the Mexican Grand Prix, the three-time world champion was penalised by the FIA for his driving tactics against Lando Norris, as they battled during the opening stages of the race.

The champion was awarded a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, alongside a further 10-second penalty for forcing his title rival wide.

Max Verstappen and the FIA haven't seen eye-to-eye in recent races

Jos Verstappen has blasted FIA steward Johnny Herbert for their penalty decisions

As a result, after the race in Mexico City, Verstappen Sr launched a brutal tirade at the FIA stewards, in particular Johnny Herbert.

"The FIA ​​should take a good look at the stewards' staff, who they put there and whether there is any appearance of a conflict of interest," Verstappen Sr said.

"For example, former drivers who have more sympathy for certain drivers or riders."

At the Brazilian GP, Verstappen also made comments regarding stewards to ViaPlay in a sly dig at Herbert, stating that: “A steward should not talk to the press at all and do a constant job.”

Villeneuve on the other hand, who is known for delivering a controversial opinion or two, has delivered a defiant response to Verstappen’s comments and launched a staunch defence of Herbert.

Jos Verstappen has been criticised by Jacques Villeneuve for his comments

“I didn’t see anything bad from Herbert and as far as I can see the rules were followed in Mexico,” Villeneuve said to Grosvenor Sport.

“They do the marshalling for free so [Jos Verstappen] cannot ask a pundit to give up his job to do something for nothing.

“You won't have any marshals! Either you have paid marshals, and they do that as a full-time job as in most other sports.

“Or you will always have an issue. It's not always easy to be fully neutral. It’s that simple. But the rules are badly written, that's the first issue.”

