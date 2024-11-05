FIA steward raises MAJOR question over controversial Verstappen tactics
FIA steward raises MAJOR question over controversial Verstappen tactics
A steward for Formula 1's official governing body has declared the 2024 championship to be over following a dramatic race weekend in Sao Paulo while also raising doubts over Max Verstappen's race approach.
Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert was also an FIA steward at the chaotic weekend at Interlagos, where reigning champion Verstappen stormed through the pack to claim his first victory since June.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in MILLION DOLLAR offer as champion EMOTIONAL in health update
READ MORE: Hamilton delivers CRYPTIC F1 future statement in 'last' admission
F1's triple-header headed to Austin, Mexico and finally Brazil in recent weeks, with Verstappen and nearest title challenger Lando Norris partaking in frequent feisty battles on track as both stars attempted a championship charge.
The US GP prompted significant debate over the FIA's regulations, after Norris was handed a five-second penalty for his overtake on Verstappen, which the governing body deemed to have occurred off-track.
The following week in Mexico City, debate was still rife over the incident with the papaya outfit submitting a Right of Review to the FIA which was later rejected.
Red Bull had a disastrous weekend in Mexico, with it being the Dutchman this time who was singled out for his controversial driving style, the FIA handing him two lots of 10-second penalties for yet another battle with Norris.
READ MORE: F1 champion issues health update in emotional statement
Herbert delivers 2024 championship claim
The final race of the triple-header in Brazil was heavily disrupted due to adverse weather conditions, but Verstappen, a master in the wet, stormed through the pack to take his first victory since June despite starting from P17.
Speaking to SafestBettingSites.co.uk, Herbert discussed his thoughts on the championship after Verstappen's stunning display last weekend.
"The title race has to be over! When you do a drive like Max Verstappen did, you deserve to be in the position.
"He has earned the world championship. That was a stunning drive. The conditions were tricky on a demanding track, and he dealt with it supremely.
"The first lap proved his racing mind, and ability is so much better than anyone else at the time. He has an uncanny belief in himself and places the car in the position that he needs to.
"The question for me again is why did he do what he did in Mexico when he showed in Brazil he didn’t need to.
"It was brilliant to see what he did. It is showing that maturity is coming, and his sheer speed is unbelievable."
READ MORE: Verstappen in BRUTAL clapback against British media
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 boss reveals driver decision DEADLINE over rumoured team switch
- 1 minute ago
FIA steward raises MAJOR question over controversial Verstappen tactics
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull F1 star issues MAJOR future update
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull poised over '$20 MILLION offer' for shock Perez replacement
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton delivers CRYPTIC F1 future statement in 'last' admission
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton in MILLION DOLLAR offer as champion issues EMOTIONAL health update
- Today 17:13
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec