FIA steward raises MAJOR question over controversial Verstappen tactics

A steward for Formula 1's official governing body has declared the 2024 championship to be over following a dramatic race weekend in Sao Paulo while also raising doubts over Max Verstappen's race approach.

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert was also an FIA steward at the chaotic weekend at Interlagos, where reigning champion Verstappen stormed through the pack to claim his first victory since June.

F1's triple-header headed to Austin, Mexico and finally Brazil in recent weeks, with Verstappen and nearest title challenger Lando Norris partaking in frequent feisty battles on track as both stars attempted a championship charge.

The US GP prompted significant debate over the FIA's regulations, after Norris was handed a five-second penalty for his overtake on Verstappen, which the governing body deemed to have occurred off-track.

The following week in Mexico City, debate was still rife over the incident with the papaya outfit submitting a Right of Review to the FIA which was later rejected.

Red Bull had a disastrous weekend in Mexico, with it being the Dutchman this time who was singled out for his controversial driving style, the FIA handing him two lots of 10-second penalties for yet another battle with Norris.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have been embroiled in a fierce title fight

The championship challengers sparked debate over FIA regulations

Herbert delivers 2024 championship claim

The final race of the triple-header in Brazil was heavily disrupted due to adverse weather conditions, but Verstappen, a master in the wet, stormed through the pack to take his first victory since June despite starting from P17.

Speaking to SafestBettingSites.co.uk, Herbert discussed his thoughts on the championship after Verstappen's stunning display last weekend.

"The title race has to be over! When you do a drive like Max Verstappen did, you deserve to be in the position.

"He has earned the world championship. That was a stunning drive. The conditions were tricky on a demanding track, and he dealt with it supremely.

FIA steward Johnny Herbert has delivered his thoughts on Max Verstappen's 2024 title chances

"The first lap proved his racing mind, and ability is so much better than anyone else at the time. He has an uncanny belief in himself and places the car in the position that he needs to.

"The question for me again is why did he do what he did in Mexico when he showed in Brazil he didn’t need to.

"It was brilliant to see what he did. It is showing that maturity is coming, and his sheer speed is unbelievable."

