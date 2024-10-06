FIA steward reveals Verstappen PUNISHMENT discussions
Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has spoken out about Max Verstappen’s defiant behaviour during the Singapore Grand Prix, following the world champion’s clash with the FIA over his use of explicit language.
Herbert, who was a race steward at the event, reflected on Verstappen’s reaction to being sanctioned for swearing during a press conference, highlighting the Dutchman’s 'rebellious' streak.
Verstappen was hit with a community service-style punishment after he described his Red Bull car as 'f*****' during the FIA press conference before the Singapore GP.
Verstappen rebels against the FIA
In response, the reigning champion answered media questions with one-word responses during the remaining press conferences over the race weekend, and held an impromptu media huddle in the paddock instead.
Speaking about the incident, Herbert revealed that he had a lengthy discussion with Verstappen before the penalty was issued.
"The incident was referred to us as stewards, and we had a good open chat with Max for about 20 or 30 minutes," Herbert explained on behalf of Casino Hawks.
"You could see he was really worked up about it, but when he left, he seemed to understand the process and didn’t blame us."
However, Herbert acknowledged that the real fallout came later when Verstappen gave the media a cold shoulder, showing what the former driver described as the Dutchman’s rebellious side.
"That showed Max’s rebellious streak, and honestly, I love that side of him," said Herbert.
"It’s part of what makes him such a strong competitor - his honesty, his raw emotion. But there’s a time and place, especially when it comes to swearing."
Verstappen’s outburst came amid increasing scrutiny from FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has called for drivers to curb their use of expletives, likening some of their behaviour to that of 'rappers'.
The comments were met with pushback, especially from Lewis Hamilton, who suggested the remarks carried racial overtones.
Herbert noted that the drivers have become more united on such issues, with many, including Hamilton, rallying behind Verstappen in this case.
"The drivers were not happy about it," Herbert continued.
"Lewis, in particular, felt it was a racial slur, and you could see the unity in how they stood by Max.
"There’s a stronger bond among drivers now than there was in my time. They’re much more vocal about their opinions, especially when it comes to personal expression."
