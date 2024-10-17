close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo present at US GP as Red Bull fearing Verstappen EXIT - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo present at US GP as Red Bull fearing Verstappen EXIT - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo present at US GP as Red Bull fearing Verstappen EXIT - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo present at US GP as Red Bull fearing Verstappen EXIT - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has made an appearance at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, despite being axed by his VCARB team.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull worried Verstappen will QUIT as major revelations revealed

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has reignited concerns that Max Verstappen could leave the team before his contract expires in 2028.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren star tipped to REPLACE Perez in all-star Red Bull future

An ex-Formula 1 racer has tipped one of McLaren's star drivers to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull next season.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce McLaren car INSPECTION ahead of US Grand Prix

The FIA have revealed that one of the McLaren cars was subject to a late inspection, ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star slams OWN TEAM for fan treatment in bizarre rant

A Formula 1 star has hit out at his own team for the way in which they treat their most loyal supporters.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Daniel Ricciardo FIA Sergio Perez
Ricciardo makes US GP appearance despite axe
F1 Social

Ricciardo makes US GP appearance despite axe

  • 3 hours ago
Ricciardo F1 exit BOOST emerges as Audi driver lineup bombshell drops - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo F1 exit BOOST emerges as Audi driver lineup bombshell drops - GPFans F1 Recap

  • October 16, 2024 23:54

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo present at US GP as Red Bull fearing Verstappen EXIT - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Legends

Driver confirmed to lead ICONIC tribute to legend at Brazilian GP

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull star facing contract U-TURN as Verstappen and Piquet celebrate WEDDING

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Social

Ricciardo makes US GP appearance despite axe

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull forced into IMMEDIATE car change after FIA investigation

  • Yesterday 21:21
Latest F1 News

FIA announce dramatic F1 points CHANGE in title battle twist

  • Yesterday 19:38
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x