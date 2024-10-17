FIA announce McLaren car INSPECTION ahead of US Grand Prix
The FIA have revealed that one of the McLaren cars was subject to a late inspection, ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.
The 2024 Formula 1 season is set to resume following a month-long hiatus, with plenty still to play for across the grid.
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are set to renew their rivalry at the top of the order, with the pair locked in a fierce contest for the drivers' championship.
Norris has capitalised on his Red Bull counterpart's slump in form to reduce the gap at the top of the standings to just 52 points with six races remaining, and is the man in form going into the final stages of the campaign.
And the Brit is hoping to be involved in a double celebration come the end of the season, with McLaren closing in on a first constructors' title since 1998 having overhauled the reigning champions in the constructors' battle.
McLaren subject to FIA inspection
While Norris has grabbed much of the limelight, the performances of team-mate Oscar Piastri haven't gone unnoticed.
The Australian - in just his second season in the sport - has shown maturity beyond his years in 2024, winning in both Hungary and Azerbaijan.
He has also secured five top-three results, adding valuable points to his team's tally throughout the year.
The most recent of those podium finishes came at last month's Singapore GP, where he placed behind Verstappen and race winner Norris.
Despite a near one-month break since they took to the Marina Bay Street Circuit, a late document from the FIA has now revealed that an extensive physical inspection was carried out on the 23-year-old's car after the race in Singapore.
The McLaren's components relating to the gearbox were subject to examination, but ultimately given the green light.
In an official document issued by the FIA as part of the United States GP weekend, it was confirmed that the vehicle was not in breach of F1 technical regulations.
