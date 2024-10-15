F1 boss reveals 'WAR' over star signing

A Formula 1 principal has revealed that his team opted against engaging in a "bidding war" to secure a legendary signing.

Williams F1 team has secured their driver line-up for 2025 but having opted for a mid-season switch earlier this year, are no strangers to taking a much-needed risk.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen deemed BETTER than Hamilton as Mercedes make 'remarkable' announcement

READ MORE: Ricciardo set for popular RETURN with unique offer

Formula 1 engineer Adrian Newey, recently confirmed he would be joining Aston Martin following months of speculation over who would come out on top in the battle for his signature, with a return to his former team Williams also on the cards.

The outfit's principal, James Vowles, has now made it clear however that the team stepped aside early in the process, focusing instead on building a more sustainable future.

“It had nothing to do with the money, although there was a bidding war in the end that we didn’t want to participate in,” Vowles admitted to AMUS.

James Vowles managed to persuade Carlos Sainz to join the Williams family from 2025

Sainz will partner Alex Albon at Williams, who is contracted until at least 2027

WATCH: Red Bull found cause of RB20 issues, Audi considering Mick Schumacher

Vowles' Williams vision

Vowles was candid about the current state of the Williams team and why they ultimately decided Newey wasn’t the right fit at this stage of their rebuilding process.

“I want people who believe in our project,” he said.

“Williams wasn’t ready yet for someone like Adrian. We still have so much groundwork to do before we can offer someone of his calibre the right environment.

“He would have overwhelmed our team, and that could have had the opposite effect. In the end, he would have been frustrated.

Adrian Newey is headed to Aston Martin from 2025

Rather than pursuing a star signing to make a quick impact, Williams is focused on building a strong foundation for the future, with a strong driver line-up of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon from next season.

“I don’t want to build an infrastructure that depends on just one person,” Vowles emphasised.

“Williams isn’t about me, a driver, or an engineer. It’s going to be a team of 1,000 people working together. That’s what matters.

“You take a short-term loss for a long-term gain.”

While Williams opted to step away from the battle, Adrian Newey will be taking his talents to Aston Martin, where his technical prowess will undoubtedly be a key asset.

READ MORE: Hamilton in 'love' message after launching new partnership

Related