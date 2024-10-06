Ricciardo ‘search’ underway following Red Bull axing

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on his life away from the track following his departure from Formula 1.

The Australian was axed by Visa Cash App RB after last month's Singapore Grand Prix, and with no seat lined up for next season, now looks to have been seen on the F1 grid for the very last time.

The announcement came following months of speculation over the Aussie's future, with the team's reserve driver Liam Lawson confirmed as his replacement with immediate effect.

Daniel Ricciardo shot to fame at Red Bull racing alongside Sebastien Vettel

Liam Lawson has taken over from Ricciardo at RB for the remainder of the year

Ricciardo reveals future plans

It was a sad end for the eight-time race winner, but wasn't unexpected given his struggles to rediscover the kind of form which propelled him into stardom during the early stages of his career.

Ricciardo first emerged as a major talent at Red Bull alongside world champions Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, before leaving to join Renault in 2019.

That decision, however, didn't go to plan, deciding to leave the French outfit after just two years to team up with McLaren, where he also failed to live up to expectations.

A short spell away from the sport came to an end midway through last season, with RB offering the 35-year-old a lifeline to get his career back on track.

But his below-par performances in comparison to team-mate Yuki Tsunoda saw bosses finally make a change.

The Australian is remaining optimistic about his future despite RB axing

Several tributes have been shared in the wake of his exit by many of his fellow drivers, while Ricciardo posted an emotional message on social media as he reflected on a career that has spanned 14 seasons.

Now, as he looks ahead to what the future may hold, the 35-year-old admitted he is still looking for something which could come close to matching the 'adrenaline rush' he has experienced behind the wheel of an F1 car.

"Racing is kind of my adrenaline rush, it gives me that adrenaline dump,” Ricciardo told CNN."

Hinting at what his future may hold ahead of a likely retirement, Ricciardo revealed: "When I’m not racing, I still search for something like that - I haven’t taken up golf yet."

