Hamilton and Norris give SHOCK response after Verstappen FIA punishment

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris have delivered a shock response to Max Verstappen’s punishment from the FIA.

The three-time world champion is known for his foul-mouthed rants over team radio, most notably at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

However, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has stated that drivers now have a responsibility to monitor their language, and has put in a request to Formula One Management to limit the communication of foul language.

During Thursday’s press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix, Verstappen was openly disgruntled with the new measures, and blasted the ban on drivers swearing.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem cracks down on drivers' foul language

Max Verstappen incensed with FIA's clampdown on swearing

Max Verstappen punished by the FIA

Verstappen slammed the immaturity of the new measures, and proceeded to use foul-language when discussing the RB20’s performance in Baku stating it was ‘f****d’, a comment that has since landed him in trouble.

The FIA have criticised the language for being 'coarse, rude' and that it 'may cause offence’, with the champion dealt a punishment where he is now under 'obligation to accomplish some work of public interest'.

Verstappen has 'protested' the decision by refusing to speak to the media in the televised post-qualifying press conference, instead speaking outside.

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris have revealed their support for the champion, they both called out the FIA’s decision at the press conference in Singapore after being asked if it was fair for him to complete 'community service'.

“He deserved it, foul language so,” Norris joked as the room rippled with laughter.

“I think it’s pretty unfair. I don't agree with any of it.”

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton have supported Max Verstappen after his punishment from the FIA

Hamilton has also criticised the FIA for their approach to banning foul-language, with Ben Sulayem stating it was the language ‘rappers’ used, a statement that the champion argued contains a ‘racial element’.

“Yeah I think it's a bit of a joke to be honest,” Hamilton added in response to the Verstappen punishment.

“This is the pinnacle of the sport, mistakes are made. I certainly won’t be doing it [community service] and I hope Max won’t be doing it.”

