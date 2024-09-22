Hamilton and Norris give SHOCK response after Verstappen FIA punishment
Hamilton and Norris give SHOCK response after Verstappen FIA punishment
Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris have delivered a shock response to Max Verstappen’s punishment from the FIA.
The three-time world champion is known for his foul-mouthed rants over team radio, most notably at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen doubles down in FIA war as Hamilton delivers incredible F1 rival dig
F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hamilton leads Mercedes FIGHTBACK as Verstappen denied pole
However, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has stated that drivers now have a responsibility to monitor their language, and has put in a request to Formula One Management to limit the communication of foul language.
During Thursday’s press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix, Verstappen was openly disgruntled with the new measures, and blasted the ban on drivers swearing.
Max Verstappen punished by the FIA
Verstappen slammed the immaturity of the new measures, and proceeded to use foul-language when discussing the RB20’s performance in Baku stating it was ‘f****d’, a comment that has since landed him in trouble.
The FIA have criticised the language for being 'coarse, rude' and that it 'may cause offence’, with the champion dealt a punishment where he is now under 'obligation to accomplish some work of public interest'.
Verstappen has 'protested' the decision by refusing to speak to the media in the televised post-qualifying press conference, instead speaking outside.
Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris have revealed their support for the champion, they both called out the FIA’s decision at the press conference in Singapore after being asked if it was fair for him to complete 'community service'.
“He deserved it, foul language so,” Norris joked as the room rippled with laughter.
“I think it’s pretty unfair. I don't agree with any of it.”
READ MORE: F1 stewards take action against Verstappen after Ferrari star CRASHES in Singapore
Hamilton has also criticised the FIA for their approach to banning foul-language, with Ben Sulayem stating it was the language ‘rappers’ used, a statement that the champion argued contains a ‘racial element’.
“Yeah I think it's a bit of a joke to be honest,” Hamilton added in response to the Verstappen punishment.
“This is the pinnacle of the sport, mistakes are made. I certainly won’t be doing it [community service] and I hope Max won’t be doing it.”
READ MORE: Red Bull star throws garage tantrum at Singapore GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix FREE
- 10 minutes ago
Hamilton and Norris give SHOCK response after Verstappen FIA punishment
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton and Verstappen hit with DELETED laps after Singapore GP qualifying
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen doubles down in FIA war as Hamilton delivers incredible F1 rival dig
- Today 06:57
Horner gives Ricciardo decision timeline as F1 star lands in FIA double trouble - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:56
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov