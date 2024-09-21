close global

F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix will get underway today (Sunday, September 22), as the lights go out for the showdown around the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Oscar Piastri emerged victorious from a thrilling race in Baku last weekend, helping lift McLaren above Red Bull for the lead in the constructors' championship.

Defending champion Max Verstappen was rather anonymous at the Azerbaijan GP, finishing P5 as his team-mate Sergio Perez crashed out following a collision with Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari have since closed in within striking distance of Red Bull, with just 31 points separating them from second in the standings.

Will the 2023 Singapore GP winner Sainz be able to defend his crown and help secure crucial points for his team?

Or will we see a new winner around the Marina Bay Street Circuit?

Singapore Grand Prix Race - Sunday, September 22, 2024

The race in Singapore kicks off today at 8pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 8pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST) 2pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 1pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 8am Sunday
United States (CDT): 7am Sunday
United States (PDT): 5am Sunday
Australia (AEST): 10pm Sunday
Australia (AWST): 8pm Sunday
Australia (ACST): 9:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST): 6am Sunday
Japan (JST): 9pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 2pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 3pm Sunday
China (CST): 8pm Sunday
India (IST): 5:30pm Sunday
Brazil: 9am Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 3pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 4pm Sunday
Turkey: 3pm Sunday

How to watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

