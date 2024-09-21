The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix will get underway today (Sunday, September 22), as the lights go out for the showdown around the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Oscar Piastri emerged victorious from a thrilling race in Baku last weekend, helping lift McLaren above Red Bull for the lead in the constructors' championship.

Defending champion Max Verstappen was rather anonymous at the Azerbaijan GP, finishing P5 as his team-mate Sergio Perez crashed out following a collision with Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari have since closed in within striking distance of Red Bull, with just 31 points separating them from second in the standings.

Will the 2023 Singapore GP winner Sainz be able to defend his crown and help secure crucial points for his team?

Or will we see a new winner around the Marina Bay Street Circuit?

Singapore Grand Prix Race - Sunday, September 22, 2024

The race in Singapore kicks off today at 8pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 8pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST) 2pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 1pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 8am Sunday

United States (CDT): 7am Sunday

United States (PDT): 5am Sunday

Australia (AEST): 10pm Sunday

Australia (AWST): 8pm Sunday

Australia (ACST): 9:30pm Sunday

Mexico (CST): 6am Sunday

Japan (JST): 9pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 2pm Sunday

Egypt (EEST): 3pm Sunday

China (CST): 8pm Sunday

India (IST): 5:30pm Sunday

Brazil: 9am Sunday

Saudi Arabia: 3pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates: 4pm Sunday

Turkey: 3pm Sunday



How to watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

