Horner admits Red Bull 'CRISIS' as struggling team forced into drastic measure
Christian Horner has responded to Red Bull ‘crisis’ claims as the team are forced into drastic measures to remedy their woes.
The Milton-Keynes-based outfit have incurred difficulties both on and off track in 2024, following accusations against Christian Horner for ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.
Whilst the team boss has been cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation and an appeal, Red Bull’s woes have persisted on-track.
The team have failed to win a race since the Spanish Grand Prix, and now just eight points separate them from McLaren in the constructors’ championship.
Can Red Bull improve after recent ‘crisis’?
In an interview with Sky Germany, Peter Hardenacke asked Horner for the ‘reasons for the crisis’ in their performance, with the boss revealing that the team have been forced into drastic measures to improve the car.
“Well, here on this track with little downforce, it shows the problem of our car and that shows that we don't have enough correlation between the wind tunnel and the data we have collected there,” Horner said.
“If you lose this correlation, then it's exactly what Max [Verstappen] is complaining about. We can see that in the data and now the question is, how do we get it back?
“Sometimes you have to take two steps back to take three steps forward. Everyone in the team is currently very focused on hopefully finding the clear way forward.
“I think the problem with us is that the working window is really very small.
“For example, qualifying in Spa, there was a half-second lead on the pole but the window is so small and the balance between the rear axle and the front axle.
“That's just very, very difficult. You solve one problem, create a new problem.
“This balance between the rear and the front axle. Then we just have to find better solutions to create a larger working window.”
