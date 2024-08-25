F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The FIA have confirmed the starting grid for Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort.

Saturday's qualifying saw Lando Norris put on a strong showing, setting a lap time of 1:09.673s on his way to securing his fourth career pole position.

This has denied Max Verstappen a fourth pole at Zandvoort, which would have seen him break the record he currently shares with René Arnoux for the most poles at the circuit (3).

However, the Dutchman will try to take advantage of Norris' previous pole-to-win conversion struggles and secure a victory in front of his home crowd - a win that would equal James Clark's record of four wins at Zandvoort.

Joining Norris and Verstappen in third will be Oscar Piastri, while George Russell and Sergio Perez round out the top five.

Further down the order, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton both had a disappointing day after missing out on spots in Q3 and settling for 11th and 12th respectively.

However, the seven-time world champion was then hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Perez in qualifying. He will start the race in 14th place following Alexander Albon's disqualification from qualifying which moved up the order, with Sainz starting from P10.

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]: 1:09.673sec

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +0.356s

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +0.499s

4. George Russell [Mercedes]: +0.571s

5. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +0.743s

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +0.909s

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +0.960s

8. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +1.184s

9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: +1.304s

10. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +1.241s

11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: +1.282s

12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: +1.542s

13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: +1.622s

14. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]*: +1.275s

15. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +2.270s

16. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +2.322s

17. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]: +2.495s

18. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]: +3.588s

19. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

DSQ: Alexander Albon [Williams]*



Note: Hamilton received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Perez in qualifying. Albon was disqualified from qualifying for technical non-compliance.

When is the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix?

Lights out at Circuit Zandvoort are set for 3pm local time (CEST) on Sunday, August 25. This translates to 2pm BST, 9am EDT, 8am CDT and 6am PDT, as well as 11pm in Australia (AEST).

