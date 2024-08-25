Ricciardo pays tribute after damaging Dutch Grand Prix crash

Daniel Ricciardo has paid a unique tribute to the site of his 2023 Dutch Grand Prix crash nearly a year on from the incident.

During FP2 last year at Zandvoort the Australian suffered a dramatic crash into Turn 3, as he followed compatriot Oscar Piastri into the wall at the banking.

The replay of the incident saw Ricciardo’s hands being thrown around in the cockpit as he held onto the steering wheel during the impact.

Ricciardo was taken to the medical centre for an initial examination but was promptly transported to hospital as the severity of the injury was soon revealed.

The then AlphaTauri star was forced to sit out the next five races after breaking his wrist, where he was replaced by Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson.

Lawson impressed on his debut with the team, scoring points in Singapore and since then has been looking for a full-time return to the grid.

Ricciardo’s poor performances this season have led to speculation that he could be replaced with Lawson, with a Red Bull chief only fuelling these rumours.

Helmut Marko stated that Lawson would be on the grid for 2025 which led some to believe that he could replace either Ricciardo or Sergio Perez.

However, team boss Christian Horner confirmed that this did not necessarily mean Lawson would be racing for a Red Bull team, and floated the possibility that they could ‘rent him out’.

Despite continued speculation around his F1 future, Ricciardo seemed in good spirits this weekend and paid a unique tribute to the location of his crash at Zandvoort last year.

As he completed a lap during free practice on Friday, he slowed down as he passed Turn 3 where he saluted to the spot where he sustained his injury.

Ricciardo finished outside of the points during the race itself, coming home in P12.

The Aussie did get the better of his RB team-mate at least, as Yuki Tsunoda ended the Dutch Grand Prix down in 17th.

