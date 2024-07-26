Hamilton’s Ferrari excitement shines through as Spa makes room for Hollywood - GPFans F1 Paddock Pass

As many in the Formula 1 paddock gear up for a much-needed break, it felt like the first day of school for me as I skipped through the turnstiles excited for a busy media day.

I had not been in the paddock since the end of last season and I was itching to get back into the mix with plenty of exciting storylines thanks to a spicy Hungarian Grand Prix.

Walking into the paddock to the news Esteban Ocon would be joining Haas, it was great to be back at the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, especially with the sun shining – something that is definitely not a given around the Ardennes forest.

Claire Cottingham in the Spa F1 paddock for GPFans

Vandoorne set for stunning return

My first port of call was a sit down with Stoffel Vandoorne at Aston Martin’s motorhome. Gripping my new notepad, I was keen to speak to the former Formula E champion, and after a quick coffee, began my long trip down many flights of stairs to the heart of the paddock.

At this race, the media centre is on the top tier of a uniquely split paddock set-up, so you must factor in an extra 10 minutes to get anywhere.

Vandoorne cast a relaxed figure as he opened up about his excitement to get behind the wheel of the AMR24 in a few days' time, before discussing his plans in both Formula 1 and Formula E.

Inside F1 Belgian GP paddock

Leaving Aston Martin, and being briefly greeted by an ever-smiling Daniel Ricciardo, I made my way to my next interview. The day flew by as sit-down interviews with Alex Albon, Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen alongside round tables with the majority of the grid came and went.

Daniel Ricciardo was in good spirits in Belgium

Walking to Williams, I waited patiently for Albon. Sporting much darker hair than the blonde highlights I became accustomed to last season, he smiled as he sat down.

“I haven’t seen you for a while,” he exclaimed as I got comfy in my seat. Albon remains one of the most down-to-earth drivers in the paddock, and I was glad to see my time away had not changed this in him.

With no time to think before the next interview, I took a quick moment to stop and take in my surroundings. Alpine had a new and impressive motorhome, Ferrari’s kit had a slightly different shade of red, and there was a new coffee stand. But other than that, not much had changed since last season.

However, on closer inspection of the coffee stand, I noticed a note on the outside of the truck. “With thanks to all the teams and F1 paddock from Apex.” A nice touch from Hollywood, with the cars out on track still filming.

Hamilton sparkles with compliment

Making my way down to Mercedes to speak to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, I fought my way to the front to sit down directly in their eye line. As both walked in, you could tell Hamilton was in a good mood, which he remained throughout the whole interview.

Hamilton was relaxed in his approach and even complimented me on my dress after the session. “I love that colour,” he stated. “It’s Ferrari red, for your move,” I joked. Without missing a beat, the seven-time world champion responded, “Imagine me in that colour!” turning to me with a glint in his eye before disappearing into a scrum of photographers.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Charles Leclerc was my final stop of the day. Wearing some fashionably baggy jeans, I was struck as always by how easily the Monegasque flits between languages. From French to Italian to English - he did not flinch.

With the sun setting, maybe the last we will see of it this weekend, Pierre Gasly once again took a moment to pay tribute to his friend Anthoine Hubert, who died on this circuit in August 2019 during a Formula 2 race.

Like last year, the Alpine driver set up a run around the track, stopping to lay flowers at the site of the crash. T-shirts were handed out which read “Racing For Anthoine,” with number 19 in his memory. A fitting end to the day.

