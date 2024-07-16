Ricciardo F1 future BOOSTED as significant claim emerges

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo's chances of remaining in Formula 1 appear strong after a revelation was made regarding the Australian's future.

Ricciardo is currently out of contract come the end of 2024, and as of yet, there has been no news of a new agreement being reached.

Whilst some teams leave contracts later than others, the fact that Ricciardo's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda recently had his deal with RB extended has raised eyebrows regarding the Australian's future.

The above, combined with Ricciardo's mixed form and serious struggles at times on track this season, have raised serious doubts about the eight-time race winner's future on the grid.

Daniel Ricciardo has come in for plenty of criticism in 2024

Yuki Tsunoda recently signed a new deal with RB

Significant Ricciardo claim made

Despite some of his struggles of late, it looks as though Ricciardo still has a good chance of retaining his seat for 2025 if he can show he deserves it.

That is according to a recent revelation made by journalist Lawrence Barretto.

In a recent article, Barretto revealed that despite not having signed a new deal yet, Ricciardo's status within the wider Red Bull family remains strong.

"I understand he [Ricciardo] retains support from several top-ranking staff inside Red Bull," Barretto wrote on Formula1.com.

Daniel Ricciardo has scored points in two grands prix in 2024

"While his direct boss Laurent Mekies is believed to want to give him as much time as possible to prove he deserves to stay at the team," Barretto added.

The longer Ricciardo is given to impress, the more he can look to improve on his performances, and after some decent showings of late, things appear to be heading in the right direction for the Australian.

Ricciardo has finished inside the points at two of the last four grands prix, and perhaps even more crucially, has finished ahead of team-mate Tsunoda in three of those four races.

As F1 heads to Hungary this weekend, Ricciardo will be looking to be in the mix for a points finish once again at a track he won at in 2014.

