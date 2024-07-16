Ricciardo F1 future BOOSTED as significant claim emerges
Ricciardo F1 future BOOSTED as significant claim emerges
Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo's chances of remaining in Formula 1 appear strong after a revelation was made regarding the Australian's future.
Ricciardo is currently out of contract come the end of 2024, and as of yet, there has been no news of a new agreement being reached.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen hits out as Marko sends BRUTAL warning amid Ricciardo frustration
READ MORE: Newey reveals key Horner relationship change
Whilst some teams leave contracts later than others, the fact that Ricciardo's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda recently had his deal with RB extended has raised eyebrows regarding the Australian's future.
The above, combined with Ricciardo's mixed form and serious struggles at times on track this season, have raised serious doubts about the eight-time race winner's future on the grid.
Significant Ricciardo claim made
Despite some of his struggles of late, it looks as though Ricciardo still has a good chance of retaining his seat for 2025 if he can show he deserves it.
That is according to a recent revelation made by journalist Lawrence Barretto.
In a recent article, Barretto revealed that despite not having signed a new deal yet, Ricciardo's status within the wider Red Bull family remains strong.
"I understand he [Ricciardo] retains support from several top-ranking staff inside Red Bull," Barretto wrote on Formula1.com.
"While his direct boss Laurent Mekies is believed to want to give him as much time as possible to prove he deserves to stay at the team," Barretto added.
The longer Ricciardo is given to impress, the more he can look to improve on his performances, and after some decent showings of late, things appear to be heading in the right direction for the Australian.
Ricciardo has finished inside the points at two of the last four grands prix, and perhaps even more crucially, has finished ahead of team-mate Tsunoda in three of those four races.
As F1 heads to Hungary this weekend, Ricciardo will be looking to be in the mix for a points finish once again at a track he won at in 2014.
READ MORE: Alonso claims young drivers LESS 'GENUINE' than past rivals
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Former F1 star confident of RETURN as rumoured Red Bull replacement handed Perez seat - GPFans F1 Recap
- 41 minutes ago
F1 star rivals Leclerc's new love in ADORABLE post
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo F1 future BOOSTED as significant claim emerges
- 2 hours ago
Newey reveals key Horner relationship change
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari announce contract extension in BOOST for F1 rivals
- Yesterday 19:57
Newey hope for Aston Martin and McLaren as Ferrari DOUBTS emerge
- Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep