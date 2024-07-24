F1 driver return CONFIRMED at Spa
A former driver will return to the wheel of an F1 car in Spa, it has been announced.
The Belgian Grand Prix comes a week after Oscar Piastri took his maiden F1 win in Hungary in a McLaren one-two headlined by team order and radio controversy.
Though most of the F1 paddock will prepare for the summer break shutdown after the Stavelot race, Pirelli are holding a two-day tyre test in the days after the action in Belgium.
The event will be held at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Tuesday 30 and Wednesday 31 July to help the development of constructions and compounds for 2025, according to the tyre manufacturer.
Alpine and Aston Martin will be on hand to carry out the testing, each running a single car on each day, which will be piloted by familiar faces.
Who will the teams use to test the Pirelli tyres?
Aston Martin will call upon their test and reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne for the first time this year.
The Belgian driver, who raced for McLaren between 2016-2018, will return to his home circuit a year after carrying out a similar test in 2023.
“I’m really looking forward to driving the AMR24 for the first time next week in Spa," the 2021-22 Formula E champion said.
"It always feels special to be back behind the wheel of a Formula One car, and even more special to be doing it at my home circuit.
"As an official test, we’ll be running different tyre compounds and constructions to provide Pirelli with feedback. With some high and low-speed corners it provides a useful range of data points and there’s usually a high chance of some wet weather running too."
Vandoorne is on the hunt for new opportunities in motorsport having run his final race for DS Penske in Formula E in London earlier in July. He has also notably raced in the World Endurance Championship since leaving F1.
Jack Doohan will get another taste of Alpine's A524 in the Spa test having driven practice sessions for the French outfit at Montreal and Silverstone.
