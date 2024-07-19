Red Bull chief predicts 'RUDE' Verstappen comment to cause team friction
Red Bull chief predicts 'RUDE' Verstappen comment to cause team friction
Red Bull's chief engineer has admitted recent comments on the performances of Sergio Perez may cause friction within the team.
The Mexican star has come under intense scrutiny after a recent series of dismal weekends in Formula 1.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo career 'FINISHED' as axed star reveals future plans
READ MORE: F1 teams adapt to extreme storm after Hungarian GP paddock damage
Despite starting the season positively, the 34-year-old has collected just 15 points in his previous six outings, and now finds himself down in sixth spot in the drivers' standings.
Perez has been a reliable backup for defending world champion Max Verstappen since the pair teamed up in 2021, winning five races and achieving 28 podium finishes.
However, despite signing a contract extension with the Milton Keynes-based outfit earlier this year, his immediate future appears to be in jeopardy, with team boss Christian Horner growing increasingly frustrated by his driver's displays.
Perez 'may well bite my head off'
Reserve driver Liam Lawson and former Red Bull star Daniel Ricciardo have been tipped as potential replacements for Perez, as the pressure to perform increases with each passing week.
Now, his chief engineer has weighed in on the former McLaren driver's current struggles, delivering a damning verdict on his lacklustre form.
Paul Monaghan - who has been at Red Bull since 2005 - admits that even though his comments that Verstappen is clearly quicker than Perez may spark an angry reaction from the Mexican, he stands by them.
READ MORE: Sacked F1 star handed 'SPECIAL' seat ahead of Hungarian GP
Speaking on the Beyond the Grid Podcast, the 56-year-old said: "I wouldn't want to be rude to Checo and he may well bite my head off if he was sat here.
"I'd say in general, Max is a little bit quicker than Checo. For me, that's not a controversial statement. Checo may well be most upset with me.
"Half a second [quicker] on average. Okay, let's say most circuits have 20 corners because it makes the maths easy, look at that as an increment per corner.
"The difference, per corner, [Max] maybe pulls half a tenth in one corner. It borders on trivial doesn't it? Yet it adds up through a lap."
READ MORE: Newey reveals key Horner relationship change
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star confirms Sainz talks to join SHOCK team
- 36 minutes ago
Red Bull chief predicts 'RUDE' Verstappen comment to cause team friction
- 1 hour ago
RB star labels potential Perez replacement 'WEIRD'
- 2 hours ago
F1 paddock reacts as extreme weather takes over Hungarian GP
- 3 hours ago
FIA confirm Hamilton car inspection ahead of Hungarian GP
- Today 08:12
F1 Practice Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- Today 07:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep