Verstappen reveals TOP THREE F1 atmospheres

Defending world champion Max Verstappen has revealed which Formula 1 tracks deliver the best atmospheres.

The Red Bull star declared his choices in an interview alongside team-mate Sergio Perez ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton reveals 'unfortunate' incident as Verstappen dominates race

READ MORE: Ferrari star criticises TEAM-MATE after Spanish GP squabble

Verstappen is chasing a fourth straight world title, and looks well on course to do so following his win in Spain. However, as the season approaches its midway point, he has been some way off his dominant best so far in 2024.

Despite winning seven races this year, the Dutchman has been beaten in both Australia and Miami, and suffered a horrendous weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix, only managing P6 at the iconic circuit.

It has also been a turbulent campaign off-track for the 26-year-old, with questions being raised regarding his long-term future at the reigning constructors' champions.

Sergio Perez joined Max Verstappen for a light-hearted interview

Both drivers named Zandvoort as a circuit which provides an exceptional atmosphere

Which fans bring the most noise?

Verstappen failed to show any signs of pressure, however, during a recent light-hearted interview with SPORTbible.

Joined by Perez, a number of fun topics were discussed, as the pair revealed their best friends in the paddock as well as their top three favourite foods.

The racing duo were also asked to list the tracks which delivered the best atmospheres on the F1 calendar.

Given their close bond as team-mates, it was no surprise to see Verstappen and Perez name each other's home circuit - Zandvoort and Mexico City respectively - in their top three.

Verstappen named Spa as his second choice, whilst Perez opted to include the Red Bull Ring in Austria, where they will both be in action this weekend.

🗣️ “You go out, have a good night, when you go home, kebab. Wake up a bit hungover, you go for lunch… a little kebab!” 😂



Max Verstappen says he loves a 3am kebab after a big night out whilst naming ‘Top Threes’ with Sergio Perez 🤝🏎️ @redbullracing @F1 #F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/CHh5QFAoIM — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 23, 2024

READ MORE: Norris reveals how McLaren FIRE affected Spanish GP weekend

Related