Lewis Hamilton told to BOYCOTT races as Bernie Ecclestone rips 'Formula Hollywood' - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
British politicians have called on Lewis Hamilton to boycott F1 races amid 'sportswashing' fears. Read more here...
Bernie Ecclestone rips 'Formula Hollywood'
Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has offered a scathing opinion on the direction of travel of the sport under current owners Liberty Media. Read more here...
'Winner Winner' as F1 banks on $500m Las Vegas GP jackpot
Liberty Media is confident the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix will be among the most profitable races on the calendar in its first year. Read more here...
Susie Wolff handed HUGE role in future of F1
F1 has appointed Susie Wolff as the managing director of its new all-female F1 Academy championship. Read more here...
How Verstappen's 'Call of Duty' Red Bull derailed Albon
Alex Albon has conceded his naivety after enduring a difficult year-and-a-half alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull. Read more here...