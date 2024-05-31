F1 News Today: Hamilton in F1 SNUB as Newey targeted by rival team
The driver ratings for the latest instalment of F1 24 have been revealed - and Formula 1 fans are furious.
➡️ READ MORE
Adrian Newey targeted by SHOCK F1 team in ambitious move
The next destination for Adrian Newey after he leaves Red Bull is still up in the air - and a shock Formula 1 team is reportedly targeting the legendary engineer.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes 'make KEY Antonelli decision' after testing sessions
Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s seat at Mercedes for 2025 has been decided after an impressive test for the team, according to reports.
➡️ READ MORE
Kelly Piquet parties it up despite Verstappen failure
Kelly Piquet appeared to enjoy her time at the Monaco Grand Prix - despite her partner enduring a miserable few days at the iconic circuit.
➡️ READ MORE
Controversial former team principal linked with SENSATIONAL F1 return
A legendary former Formula 1 team principal could be set to make a sensational return to the sport, according to reports.
➡️ READ MORE
