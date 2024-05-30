Hamilton given incredible F1 snub leaving fans furious

The driver ratings for the latest installment of F1 24 have been revealed - and Formula 1 fans are furious.

The game - developed by EA Sports - will be available to play on May 31 on a variety of platforms including PlayStation 5 and Xbox One.

Excitement builds every year ahead of the release, with gamers eager to emulate their heroes on the sport's most iconic circuits.

The ratings are based on a number of factors, including each driver's experience, racecraft, pace and awareness, and can be adjusted by developers throughout the season.

Lewis Hamilton has been ranked 89 in the latest edition of F1 24

Ratings branded a 'joke'

Unsurprisingly, reigning world champion Max Verstappen tops the charts with 96 after winning 19 races last season.

The Dutchman currently leads the drivers' standings in 2024, winning five of the eight races so far, but hasn't been at his best in recent weeks.

Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso has been rated 92 in this year's game, with the Spaniard followed by Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc - a recent winner in Monaco - and Carlos Sainz, as well as McLaren driver Lando Norris, who all scored 89.

Max Verstappen tops the driver ratings with a score of 96

The same rating has also been applied to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, sparking an angry reaction from some fans, who believe the Brit has been hard done by given his record in the sport.

The Mercedes man has endured a difficult couple of seasons with the Brackley-based team, but will be hoping to rediscover his best form next season when he joins Ferrari.

Taking to social media, one supporter commented: "The 7 time world champion sitting behind 5 others? He has more wins than all of those combined!"

Another questioned why the 39-year-old was ranked lower than Alonso, who hasn't enjoyed a race victory since 2013.

The post read: "Alonso at 92 and Hamilton at 89? What kind of rubbish is this?"

A third branded the decision to rank Hamilton on the same level as some of his closest rivals a 'joke'.

