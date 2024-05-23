close global

F1 24 players get chance to WIN Verstappen swag

F1 24 enthusiasts have been given an added incentive to take part in an exciting new feature soon to be introduced in the game.

Developers Codemasters has now revealed F1 24's first Challenger Career, which sees players adopt the role of three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, in a bid to win an incredible prize.

READ MORE: Wolff drops HUGE clue over Hamilton F1 replacement at Mercedes

The Red Bull star is currently preparing to take on the unique challenge posed at the Monaco Grand Prix as he looks to earn a sixth victory of the season.

Despite holding a commanding lead over nearest rival Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings, Verstappen has displayed rare signs of vulnerability in recent weeks.

Lando Norris has emerged as an unlikely challenger to Verstappen's throne after following up his stunning maiden F1 win in Miami with a strong showing at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix last weekend.

Fans will get the chance to play as Max Verstappen in F1 24
Lando Norris has emerged as an unlikely challenger to Max Verstappen this season

Big reward up for grabs

The 26-year-old, however, still remains the man to beat, and fans will be eager to step into his virtual shoes in the world of gaming.

The new element to be added to the game will allow players to compete for points over six races, with the racer finishing on top of the leaderboard crowned the overall Challenger Career champion.

As an added bonus, Should racers successfully complete the first three events - selected by Verstappen himself - they will earn the in-game reward of driving with the Dutchman's helmet.

The first episode - at Suzuka - will be available from May 28, with the second starting at the same track the following day, before the final race at Imola launching on May 30.

READ MORE: New Audi F1 driver REPLACEMENT target emerges despite Sainz links

Wolff makes opens up on 'clear' upgrades with more to come
