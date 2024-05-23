F1 24 players get chance to WIN Verstappen swag
F1 24 players get chance to WIN Verstappen swag
F1 24 enthusiasts have been given an added incentive to take part in an exciting new feature soon to be introduced in the game.
Developers Codemasters has now revealed F1 24's first Challenger Career, which sees players adopt the role of three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, in a bid to win an incredible prize.
READ MORE: Wolff drops HUGE clue over Hamilton F1 replacement at Mercedes
The Red Bull star is currently preparing to take on the unique challenge posed at the Monaco Grand Prix as he looks to earn a sixth victory of the season.
Despite holding a commanding lead over nearest rival Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings, Verstappen has displayed rare signs of vulnerability in recent weeks.
Lando Norris has emerged as an unlikely challenger to Verstappen's throne after following up his stunning maiden F1 win in Miami with a strong showing at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix last weekend.
Big reward up for grabs
The 26-year-old, however, still remains the man to beat, and fans will be eager to step into his virtual shoes in the world of gaming.
The new element to be added to the game will allow players to compete for points over six races, with the racer finishing on top of the leaderboard crowned the overall Challenger Career champion.
As an added bonus, Should racers successfully complete the first three events - selected by Verstappen himself - they will earn the in-game reward of driving with the Dutchman's helmet.
The first episode - at Suzuka - will be available from May 28, with the second starting at the same track the following day, before the final race at Imola launching on May 30.
🎮 Race on my favourite tracks in #F124 and get my 2024 race helmet as an in-game reward! 🙌— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) May 21, 2024
Jump into exclusive challenges from May 28 to May 30 with the #F124 Champions Edition.
See you on-track: https://t.co/FkxzcFYJT4 😎 pic.twitter.com/7ODV4520Ew
READ MORE: New Audi F1 driver REPLACEMENT target emerges despite Sainz links
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star aiming to break Monaco CURSE at 'special' track
- 56 minutes ago
F1 24 players get chance to WIN Verstappen swag
- 1 hour ago
F1 team boss warns star driver's seat under threat for 2025
- 1 hour ago
Perez makes 'SUPER SPICY' admission about partnering Verstappen
- 2 hours ago
Wolff makes opens up on 'clear' upgrades with more to come
- 3 hours ago
F1 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monte Carlo
- Today 13:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul