F1 News Today: Sainz 'LOCKED IN' with new team as F1 owners tease three new races
Ferrari star Carlos Sainz is already 'locked in' with a new team, according to a top Formula 1 TV presenter.
F1 owners hint at THREE new potential grand prix venues
As Formula 1's global appeal continues to grow, the sport's bosses are setting their sights on bringing their product to new territories.
Following the success of F1's expansion into the United States market in recent years, Liberty Media - F1's commercial rights owner - are looking at three potential targets to host future races.
Andretti dealt HUGE blow in bid to join F1
Andretti have been faced with several significant challenges in their bid to enter Formula 1 - and they could be handed a huge financial blow if they want to join the grid.
Las Vegas GP set for MAJOR changes amid Verstappen criticism
The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix was a historic event for Formula 1 - but not everyone was impressed by the glitzy new circuit, least of all world champion Max Verstappen.
Now, changes are being made based on severe criticism.
Geri Horner in EMBARRASSING Instagram blunder
Geri Horner, the wife of Red Bull team principal Christian, has been mocked on social media after a comical error on a post about a former band-mate.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul