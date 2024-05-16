F1 pundit hails huge Ferrari move

Ferrari's preparations to mount a championship challenge in 2025 are already well under way.

The Maranello-based outfit have already announced that seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton will join the team next season, replacing Spaniard Carlos Sainz, whose next destination remains unknown.

With Hamilton linking up with the talented Charles Leclerc, hopes are high that the Italian giants can make a return to the pinnacle of the sport, having failed to deliver any silverware since 2008.

Following the shock news that Red Bull's design guru, Adrian Newey, will depart the reigning constructors' title-holders in 2025, speculation has been growing that the Brit could be set to make the switch to Ferrari, a prospect which is generating a great deal of excitement.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has been building his team for next season

Lewis Hamilton and Adrian Newey could soon team up at Ferrari

Ferrari poach more Mercedes staff

In addition to Hamilton, two more key signatures have also been secured after it was revealed former Mercedes duo Loic Serra and Jerome d'Ambrosio will take up their new roles in October.

Pundit Karun Chandhok has hailed Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur for adding two top names to his squad, reserving special praise for his ability to land Serra, who will take up position as head of chassis performance engineering.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, he said: “You’d have to say Fred Vasseur is doing an amazing job because Loic Serra [is] very, very highly rated in the engineer and aero team up at Mercedes.

“And that’s a bit of a coup for Ferrari, whether they get Adrian Newey is still the big question mark that everyone’s waiting to see, how that unfolds."

