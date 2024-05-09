close global

Hamilton reveals reasons behind shock Mercedes exit

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has opened up on why he has made the decision to part ways with the team.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion announced back in February that he would soon call time on his highly successful career with the Brackley-based outfit, opting to join rivals Ferrari in 2025, in a move widely regarded as one of the sport's biggest-ever shocks.

The Brit holds the record for the most race victories in F1 with 103, but has not stood on top of the podium since the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in December 2021, as Red Bull's Max Verstappen has emerged as the sport's dominant force.

The 39-year-old has cut a frustrated figure in recent seasons due to Mercedes' failure to challenge Red Bull, with the team already languishing almost 200 points behind their rivals in 2024 after just six races.

Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari
Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff have enjoyed great success together

During an appearance at the Met Gala on May 6, Hamilton lifted the lid on his decision to switch teams ahead of next season.

Speaking to CBS, according to Gazzetta Motori, Hamilton said: “It's been tough over the years, it couldn't have been worse. Naturally we are in F1 to win and when you don't win the perspective changes.

“It's not just about chasing but about improving, and from this point of view I liked this experience.

“But after three years I said to myself 'ok, I've had enough, let's go back to our place'.

“The adventure in Mercedes was exciting, I'm not leaving because I'm unhappy or because of relationship problems. They have supported me since I was 13, I love the brand and the people who work there.

“They've been with me through thick and thin, it's definitely a strange transition right now."

