Hamilton issues SHARP response to Brad Pitt movie speculation
Hamilton issues SHARP response to Brad Pitt movie speculation
Lewis Hamilton has blasted claims that Brad Pitt’s F1 movie budget has risen to a staggering $300 million.
The seven-time world champion will produce and star in the upcoming F1 movie directed by Joseph Kosinski.
READ MORE: Drive to Survive star jibes former F1 team after disastrous Monaco GP
However, reports suggested that the film’s budget had risen to $300 million making it one of the most expensive films to be ever made.
This could be in part due to the use of real racing cars that the actors will drive, with training and safety ramping up the costs.
When will the F1 movie be released?
The F1 movie has been given a release date of June 2025, and so far remains unnamed with rumours it is called ‘Apex’.
Producer Brad Pitt will also star in the film, alongside Damson Idris as a mentor type figure to the young star at a fictional racing team.
Other actors involved with the project include Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies, with Hamilton set to make a cameo himself.
The British driver has had a hands-on role with the film, ensuring it accurately depicts the world of Formula 1, and to ‘call out BS’.
Hamilton’s F1 film has not been without a few issues along the way, with the SAG-AFTRA strikes delaying filming, and the project struggling to find a distributor.
The increase in budget has also put pressure on the film to pull in $750 million at the box office to break even.
However, according to the Athletic when Hamilton was questioned about the $300 million budget he blasted these reports as ‘inaccurate.
"It’s inaccurate. I don’t know whether it will be in Cannes, I don’t know. But the stories are incorrect. And at some stage, you guys will get more information,” Hamilton said.
READ MORE: Hamilton proposes key Monaco GP changes to SAVE iconic race
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton issues SHARP response to Brad Pitt movie speculation
- 20 minutes ago
2024 IndyCar Series - Detroit Grand Prix weather forecast
- 1 uur geleden
F1 RECORD set at Monaco Grand Prix as historic first occurs
- 2 uur geleden
Alpine's driver dilemma - who could replace Ocon at the Canadian Grand Prix?
- 3 uur geleden
Andretti details 'personal' reason F1 rejected team's 2026 entry bid
- Today 17:00
Cullen devastated after star driver's Indy 500 nightmare
- Today 16:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul