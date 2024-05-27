Hamilton proposes key Monaco GP changes to SAVE iconic race

Lewis Hamilton has suggested that major changes need to be made to an iconic grand prix on the F1 calendar.

The Monaco Grand Prix was first introduced in 1950, and has been on the calendar consistently since 1955, except during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

READ MORE: Norris brands Mercedes star an 'idiot' after Monaco incident

Winning around the streets of Monte-Carlo is a rite of passage for any Formula 1 driver, with world champions Graham Hill, Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher all mastering the circuit.

However, Monaco has remained largely unchanged since the 1970s, and as F1 cars have grown wider overtaking has become difficult, reducing the spectacle on Sunday.

Ayrton Senna has the most wins around Monaco with six victories

The driver on pole usually wins the Monaco Grand Prix

Has F1 outgrown Monaco?

Whilst Lewis Hamilton remains enamoured with the magic of Monaco, the seven-time world champion suggested improvements could be made to the circuit.

"For this particular weekend, I think they should come up with some new formula for it rather than it just be the same,” Hamilton said to the media on Thursday at the Monaco Grand Prix.

"That's just my opinion. Do you guys [the media] not fall asleep on Sunday watching the race? Yeah. So, creating something else somehow, I don't know how you do it."

Hamilton also suggested introducing Monaco-specific tyres, designed to degrade at a faster rate to encourage more pit stops.

"Monaco continues to be Monaco, it's not really changed much," the champion added.

Lewis Hamilton has criticised the Monaco Grand Prix

"The cars are getting bigger. You can't really overtake without the risk of colliding, so I wish we had bigger roads and the track could be wider, but I don't think that's ever going to be the case in Monaco because it's just a small place.

"The race is continuously pretty much the same. It's a one-stop race. I would say maybe special tyres for this race, so you have more pit stops that create more variability."

READ MORE: Star Red Bull junior triggers dramatic Monaco pile-up

Related