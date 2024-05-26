Star Red Bull junior triggers dramatic Monaco pile-up

A Red Bull star caused a dramatic incident on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix.

The tight and twisty corners of the principality mean racing drivers’ are no strangers to incidents around the track.

Regardless of a driver's skill, no one is immune to mistakes in Monaco, with the tiniest error having a costly impact on a drivers' weekend.

For example, at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2018, Max Verstappen crashed out in FP3, writing him out of qualifying and starting the race at the back of the grid.

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the toughest circuits on the F1 calendar

Max Verstappen learnt his lesson around Monaco at the beginning of his career

F1 support series provides dramatic collision

In Friday’s Formula 2 qualifying session, a hair-raising incident was narrowly avoided by Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar.

Ritomo Miyata slowed down on track, whilst Hadjar came hurtling into the tunnel at full speed, fortunately managing to snap the car to the side to prevent a collision.

The Formula 3 sprint race also saw a dramatic incident on the opening lap around Monaco.

As the cars flew up into Casino Square, Red Bull junior driver, Arvid Lindblad, went to take the normal racing line unaware Christian Mansell was behind him.

Lindblad swung into Mansell causing a pile-up with Joshua Dufek, Alex Dunne and Cian Shields also getting swept up in the mess, with all five retiring from the session.

A chaotic start to the F3 sprint race in Monaco 😲 pic.twitter.com/phoXtEcq0s — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 25, 2024

With a gaggle of cars piled behind each other in a line, the session was promptly red flagged to help clear away the cars.

The marshal's struggled to separate Dunne and Mansell’s cars, and they had to be pushed away while the two vehicles were still interlinked.

Alpine junior Nikola Tsolov managed to avoid the incident, and won the sprint race ahead of Tim Tramnitz and Laurens van Hoepen.

