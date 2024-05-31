close global

Hamilton reveals STREET RACING adventures in Hot Ones teaser

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he's had a history of wanting to race off the Formula 1 circuit, as well as on it.

In a promotional video for his highly anticipated appearance on popular show Hot Ones on Thursday, the seven-time world champion admitted that he was often tempted to race fellow road users in his youth.

READ MORE: Cullen posts DEFIANT message on social media after Indy 500 heartbreak

The show's YouTube channel, First We Feast, has amassed more than 13m subscribers with its gimmick of interviewing celebrities while they eat increasingly spicy hot wings.

Recent guests have included Thor star Chris Hemsworth, popular entertainer Conan O'Brian and actress Sydney Sweeney, with Hamilton now joining that star-studded list in the show's 24th season.

Lewis Hamilton will appear on Hot Ones this week
Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of the year

Hamilton: Let's smoke this fool

Hamilton revealed on the show that he often gets people wanting impromptu races with him when they see him in public, and admitted that he was often tempted into a little friendly competition when he was younger.

"I've had people be at traffic lights and want to race," he said, when asked how people react when they see him driving outside an F1 cockpit. "Definitely when I was young I felt like...let's smoke this fool."

The British great has struggled somewhat in the 2024 season thus far, continuing a winless streak stretching back more than two years thanks in large part to Red Bull's continued dominance and Mercedes taking a backward step.

That winless run has prompted Hamilton to seek pastures new, signing on with Ferrari for the 2025 season in a move which will pair him with Monaco Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc.

READ MORE: Mercedes boss opens up on 'tense' Hamilton situation

